New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov defends against a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson during the third period in Game 4 on Saturday. Matt Martin capped a three-goal second period in a 3-2 Islanders win to even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at two games apiece. Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal also scored, and Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech each had two assists. Varlamov finished with 28 saves.