Listen to 'Living Well Into The Future' podcast
New episodes every Saturday, 7 p.m.
By Julie B Adler
Jun 16, 2022
21 hrs ago
Episode 8 - Housing Options: Housing that fits your needs
Your browser does not support the audio element.
Host Julie B Adler speaks with Leilah Powell, Executive LISC San Antonio about why now is the time to explore alternate modes of housing; Mary Kraus, architect and facilitator of co-housing communities throughout North America, a resident of Pioneer Valley Co-Housing, about the characteristics and benefits of a co-housing community; and Barney Stein, real estate broker with Lance Vermulean Real Estate, in […]
By Julie B Adler, Living Well Into The Future
Episode 7 - Sustainable and Resilient Housing
Your browser does not support the audio element.
Host Julie B Adler speaks with Anita Ledbetter of Build San Antonio Green, a city wide organization, Emily Jones of LISC-Boston, a statewide organization,and Stephen Colley, president of Earthen Construction Initiative. Though of different generations and of different places, they all work to create sustainable and resilient housing for all. They’ll discuss why we need […]
By Julie B Adler, Living Well Into The Future
Episode 6 - Housing & Climate
Your browser does not support the audio element.
Host Julie B Adler, a lawyer, non-profit executive, radio producer, writer and artist, speaks with Bill Moomaw , lead author of 5 Intergovernmental Panel On Cliimate Change Reports, including the one that won the Nobel Peace Prize for Climate Change in 2007, and Margot Moomaw, his wife and partner in building a Net. Zero House […]
By Julie B Adler, Living Well Into The Future
Episode 5 - Good Design For A Healthy Future
Your browser does not support the audio element.
Host Julie B Adler, a lawyer, non-profit executive, radio producer, writer and artist, speaks with Ted Flato, FAIA, principal and founder with David Lake of the award winning architectural firm LAKE/FLATO, 67, and LAKE/FLATO Project Architect Evan Morris, AIA, LEED AP BD +C , 33, about the considerations that go into homes whether single family […]
By Julie B Adler, Living Well Into The Future
Episode 4 - Food, Health and Body Weight
Your browser does not support the audio element.
Living Well Into The Future, Episode 4- Food, Health, and Body Weight. Host Julie B Adler reaches across generations to speak with Dr. Lisa Nelson, family physician, who runs a group called Healthy Living, Healthy Eating; Dr. Hilary Seligman, an expert on food insecurity; Dr. Stephanie Beling, author of Power Foods: Good food, Good Health with Phytochemicals, Natures Own […]
By Julie B Adler, Living Well Into The Future
Episode 3- Good Food
Your browser does not support the audio element.
Living Well Into The Future, Episode 3- Good Food: Food You Enjoy and Food That Is Good forYou. Host Julie B Adler reaches across generations to speak with food lover, cook book writer,and food historian, Elizabeth Rozin, also Peter Alvarez, and Homero Toro about the flavors andenjoyment of food from various cultures, and forward thinking […]
By Julie B Adler, Living Well Into The Future
Episode 2 - Food Is Medicine
Your browser does not support the audio element.
Host Julie B Adler discusses the consequences of and solutions to having too little food or too much food that is unhealthy with guests; Dr. Hilary Seligman, Professor at the University of California San Francisco with appointments in the Departments of Medicine and of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Senior Medical Director for Feeding America, and founder of Vouchers for Veggies, […]
By Julie B Adler, Living Well Into The Future
Episode 1 - Food Production
Your browser does not support the audio element.
Where does our food come from? Host Julie B Adler discusses where we get out food, how it’s produced, and the future of healthy food for all of us with author Mark Bittman, and local farmers, Elizabeth Smith, Molly Comstock, and Leslie Reed Evans.
By Julie B Adler, Living Well Into The Future
