Food Pantry: Sponsored by Berkshire Veterans of Soldier On, veterans and public invited, 8 to 11 a.m., 360 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, 413-236-5644.
Stephentown Memorial Library: Mahjong, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 472 NY Route 43, Stephentown, N.Y.
Sunday
Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives: Author talk, "Salmon Wars" with Doug Frantz and Catherine Collins, in conversation with Jim Brooke, 3 p.m., 46 Main St., Stockbridge.
Dewey Hall: Ladies Sing The Blues, free, 7 to 8 p.m., 91 Main St., Sheffield.
Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center: The Fauna and Flora of the Housatonic River Walk, free, 1 to 3 p.m., meet at the Upstream Dresser Avenue entrance, Great Barrington. To register visit gbland.org or email aimee@gaiaroots.com.
Williams College Museum of Art: All Together With Art program for kids ages 4 to 8, 10:30 a.m., 225 South St., Williamstown. Register: artmuseum.williams.edu.
Berkshire South Regional Community Center: Fall Arts and Crafts Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington.
MCLA Arts & Culture: Tap dancing workshop, shoes and boards provided, free, noon to 1:15 p.m., at the MCLA Art Lab, 49 Main St., North Adams. Register: mcla.edu/mac.
Images Cinema: "It's a Wonderful Life," 4:15 p.m., followed by a reception at The Log, 50 Spring St., Williamstown.
Lenox Library: "Hello, Bookstore," free, 7 p.m., Church on the Hill, 169 Main St., Lenox.
Ventfort Hall: David Lee will talk about the basic photo technology of the 19th century, $35, 3:30 p.m., 104 Walker St., Lenox. Reservation: 413-637-3206.
Chatham Public Library: Career GPS: Pathways in Film, a program for teens and young adults to learn about careers in film through the personal journeys of four industry professionals, 10:30 a.m., at Crandell Theatre, 48 Main St., Chatham, N.Y.
Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum: Book sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield.
Clarion Concerts: Baroque and Beyond with Anthony Newman and Friends, $25-$40, 3 p.m., St. James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington. Tickets: tinyurl.com/clariongb.
Dewey Hall: Ladies Sing the Blues, free, 7 p.m., 91 Main St., Sheffield.
Williams College: Williams Jazzday, eclectic mix of soloists, guests, and presentations, noon to 9:30 p.m., Chapin Hall, Chapin Hall Drive, Williamstown. Masks and proof of vaccination required.
Springside House: Structural Pruning workshop, 10 to 11:30 a.m., 874 North St., Pittsfield.
Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center: The Fauna and Flora of the Housatonic River Walk, 1 to 3 p.m., meet at the upstream Dresser Avenue entrance, Great Barrington. To register, visit gbland.org or email aimee@gaiaroots.com.
Clark Art Institute: Met Opera Live in HD, Verdi's "La Traviata," $25, $7 ages 10 and under, 12:55 p.m., 225 South St., Williamstown. Tickets: clarkart.edu/events.
First Congregational Church UCC: Lake Mahkeenac Radio Theater, $25 suggested donation, free for kids under 12, 6 p.m., 4 Main St., Stockbridge.
Hudson Hall: "The Beckett Trilogy," starting at $25, 7 p.m., 327 Warren St., Hudson, N.Y.
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center: Met Opera Live in HD, Verdi's "La Traviata," $25, $10 everyone 21 and under, 1 p.m., 14 Castle St., Great Barrington.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts: "The Tempest," $10, 8 p.m., Venable Hall, 375 Church St., North Adams.
Clark Art Institute: First Sundays Free, free admission, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; special activities, 1 to 4 p.m., 225 South St., Williamstown.
Berkshire Snow Seekers Snowmobile Club: Polenta dinner fundraiser, $25, 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner, at the Polish Falcons Club at 32 Bel Air Ave., Pittsfield. Tickets are limited, call 413-446-0864.
Cathedral of the Beloved: Outdoor multi-denominational service and free meal, 1 p.m., on the lawn of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 414 North St., Pittsfield.
Hancock Shaker Village: Community Day, free admission, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1843 W. Housatonic St., Pittsfield.
Images Cinema: "It's a Wonderful Life," 1 p.m., 50 Spring St., Williamstown.
Stephentown Historical Society: Ret. Lt. Col. Diana Clark will give an illustrated talk on the roles of women in the United States military, 2 p.m., at the Stephentown Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road, Stephentown, N.Y.
New Lebanon Library: Book group discusses “Where The Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, 11 a.m., 550 State Route 20, New Lebanon, N.Y.
Spencertown Academy Arts Center: New York Times columnist Emily Flitter on her new book, "The White Wall: How Big Finance Bankrupts Black America," $10, 2 p.m., 790 State Route 203, Spencertown, N.Y. Register: spencertownacademy.org.
Bend the Knotted Oak: Music by the Masters performed by two recent teenaged winners of the Uel Wade Music Scholarship competition, $15 suggested donation, 3 to 4 p.m., Hunter-Wade studio, 40 Church St., Chatham N.Y.
Close Encounters With Music: Grand opening, Heavenly Schubert and world premiere of “One Earth," $28-$52, 4 p.m., 14 Castle St., Great Barrington. Tickets: mahaiwe.org.
Berkshire Natural Resources Council: Whales & Trails community celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thomas and Palmer Brook, 305 State Road, Great Barrington.