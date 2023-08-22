Art
Art on Main Gallery: "Oil Water Clay" by artists Mike Coyne and Bruce Shickmanter, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until Sept. 4, 38 Main St., West Stockbridge.
Becket Art Center: "Impress" by Gail Gelburd, noon to 4 p.m., 7 Brooker Hill Road, Becket. On view through Sept. 11.
Clark Art Institute: Drop-in watercolor painting, free, 1 to 4 p.m., 225 South St., Williamstown.
Community
2nd Street Second Chances: Walk-in hours for community legal aid assistance, formerly incarcerated persons can receive advice, free, 1 to 3 p.m., 264 Second St., Pittsfield.
Berkshire Community College: MassReconnect community college information session, 5:30 p.m., at Adams Visitor Center, 3 Hoosac St., Adams. Register: berkshirecc.edu/massreconnect.
Chesterwood: Free public presentation, “What is Handshouse Studio and the Notre-Dame de Paris Rooster Re-Creation Project,” 4 p.m., 4 Williamsville Road, Stockbridge. Tickets: chesterwood.org.
Cummington Fair: Opening day, gates open at 4 p.m., 97 Fairgrounds Road, Cummington.
Dalton Senior Center: Weekly bridge game, 1 p.m., 40 Field St. Extension, Dalton.
Pittsfield Elks: Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 27 Union St., Pittsfield.
Pittsfield Recycling: Paper and cardboard for curbside pickup.
Stephentown Memorial Library: Mahjong, 4 to 6 p.m., 472 NY Route 43, Stephentown, N.Y.
Health and Fitness
CHP Berkshires Mobile Health Clinic: Vaccines, boosters, testing, sick visits, and routine health screenings throughout the Berkshires on weekdays. For information, times and locations: chpberkshires.org/mobile, 413-528-0457.
Pittsfield Health Department: Walk-in clinic, 9 to 11 a.m., Capitol Square Apartments, 379 North St., Pittsfield.
Pittsfield Meditation Group: 30-minute meditation and dharma teaching, by donation, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield.
History
Baseball in the Berkshires: Exhibit open noon to 6 p.m., in the old Dress Barn space across from Calvin Klein at Lee Premium Outlets, 17 Premium Outlet Boulevard, Lee. Open Thursdays through Sundays through August.
Jewish Federation of the Berkshires: Join Fitchburg State Professor Michael Hoberman for the first of a two-part series on the present-day legacy of early Jewish American history, beginning with "Touro Synagogue in Newport, R.I.," 10:45 a.m., Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Rd., Pittsfield. Lunch is a $3 suggested donation for adults over 60 or $7 for all others. Reservations are required for lunch and can be made by calling 413-442-2200 before 9 a.m.
Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum: "Hand in Hand" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 67 East Road, Adams.
Music
Hoosic River Watershed Association: Music & Poetry Along the River outdoor concert, 5:30 p.m., The Spruces, Route 2, Williamstown.
Hot Plate Brewing: Galvanizer, 7 to 10 p.m., 1 School St., Pittsfield.
Mass MoCA: The Chalet, Mark Swanson Disco Dance Party with DJ Nayland Blake, free, 6 to 10 p.m., 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams.
Theater
Shakespeare & Company: General Manager Steve Ball leads a two-hour walk through the Company’s stages, artists’ rehearsal studios, costume and prop shops, weapons armory, and more, $15 for adults and $8 for students, 10:30 a.m., meet in the lobby of the Tina Packer Playhouse, 70 Kemble St., Lenox. Tickets: shakespeare.org.