LEE — It was Senior Day for the Wildcats and Lee made the most of it, shutting out Pittsfield High on Tuesday.
Seniors Rachel Wendling, Caroline Maloney and Hannah Briggs all took wins at singles, in order. Briggs didn’t surrender a game at third singles. Emma Puntin, another senior, teamed up with her younger sister Emma to win at first doubles.
“Four girls will be graduating,” wrote coach Norma Comalli in an email. “Caroline and Rachel, who have been starters since seventh and eighth grade. Emma and Hannah, who have been on the team since seventh grade and have become wonderful players.”
———
Singles — 1. Wendling (L) def. Lauren 6-0, 6-1; 2. Maloney (L) def Fitch 6-0, 6-1; 3. Briggs (L) def. Timoney 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. E. Puntin/S. Puntin (L) def. Szymanski/Alexander 6-2; 2. Amaya/Herman (L) win via forfeit.
Lee boys 4, Pittsfield 1
LEE — The Wildcats improved to 11-1 this season by winning two of the three contested matches against Pittsfield High.
Matt Petrescu took the win for Lee at first singles, further backing up his performance at the Western Mass Individuals Tournament. The Wildcat No. 1 reached the quarterfinals at Longmeadow High School before leg cramps forced him off the court after splitting a pair of sets with Minnechaug’s Joe Gentile. Petrescu survived deeper in the tournament than any other Berkshire County player.
Matt Kinney won at third singles for Lee, while Pittsfield’s Noah Krantz took a win at second singles. Krantz bounced back from a 1-6 loss to Josh Perrier in the first set, winning tie-breaks in the second and a race-to-10 in the third.
———
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. Golin 6-1, 6-0; 2. Krantz (P) def. Perrier 1-6, 7-6(5), 10-8; 3. Kinney (L) def. Ginsberg 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Mihlek/Cooper (L) win via forfeit; 2. Winston/Geoghan (L) win via forfeit.
Mount Greylock girls 3, Northampton 2
WILLIAMSTOWN — Down 1-4 in the second set, Charlotte Holubar and Clarissa Louis came back to win 6-4 and take the first doubles match for Mount Greylock.
The Mounties won 3-2 on Senior Day as the only senior, Piper Schulman, lost a close match 3-6, 5-7 at third singles.
———
Singles — 1. Mei Mangan Larouche (NH) def. O’Connor (MG) 6-3, 6-1; 2. Patrick (MG) def. Richmond (NH) 6-4, 6-4; 3. Warren (NH) def. Schulman (MG) 6-3, 5-1.
Doubles — 1. Holubar/Louis (MG) def. Sorenson/Dice (NH) 6-4, 6-4; 2. Skinner/Pedroni (MG) def. Aguati/Feinland (NH) 6-1, 6-2.
Softball
Hoosac Valley 6, Mount Everett 2
SHEFFIELD — The one hit Rylynn Witek gave up on Tuesday was a sixth-inning solo home run to Mount Everett’s Emma Goewey.
Otherwise, the Hoosac Valley ace was pretty much untouched in a road win. She struck out eight and walked three over seven innings, surrendering just the one earned run.
The Hurricanes set themselves up for victory with a four-run fourth inning. Gracelyn Wright led off with a fly ball that resulted in two errors and a trip around the bases. After Eagles pitcher Julia Devoti picked up a pair of outs around a walk, Danielle Glasier reached on another error that scored a run. Trinity Brackett doubled in a third run on a drive to left field, and then Cameron Lovato singled her home for the 4-0 lead.
“It was a great pitcher’s duel today from both pitchers. Unfortunately, the 5 errors we had proved costly,” wrote Everett coach Josh King in an email. “Witek threw extremely well, and we were not able to generate much offense at the plate.”
Emma Lemire singled in a run in the sixth. Devoti scored on a Mariah Broderick ground out for Mount Everett’s first run. She also struck out seven batters over seven innings, and only two of the runs allowed were earned.
———
Hoosac 000 420 0 — 6 7 2
Everett 000 101 0 — 2 1 5
Witek and Glasier. Devoti and Goewey. W — Witek. L — Devoti. 2B — HV: Bracket. HR — ME: E. Goewey.
Lee 9, Saint Mary’s 5
LEE — Kylie Joyce and Bri Lynch did the heavy lifting as the Wildcats racked up double-digit hits in a home win on Tuesday.
Joyce and Lynch combined for seven of the team’s 10 hits. Joyce was 4 for 4 with a pair of triples, while Lynch doubled twice on a 3 for 3 day. Both drove in three runs, with Lynch also scoring three times.
Lynch also took to the circle in relief to start the second inning after Saint Mary’s grabbed a 2-1 lead after the first frame. She hung four consecutive zeroes before the Saints plated three in the sixth. By then, though Lee was in front 8-2.
Lynch struck out 11 over six innings, walking none. She struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh inning to seal the win.
Lee scored five in the fifth. Kamryn Renata and Autumn Schwab walked, before Joyce singled and Lynch doubled in two runs. Karalynn Hopkins and Taryn Bannon drove in a run each with ground outs.
———
St. Mary 200 003 0 — 5 7 2
Lee 102 051 x — 9 10 2
Bannon 1, Lynch 6 and Brancato. W — Bannon. 2B — L: Lynch 2. 3B — L: Joyce 2.
Baseball
Monument Mountain 3, Greenfield 2
GREAT BARRINGTON — Cole Bissaillon’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh made it a happy Senior Day for the Monument Mountain baseball team.
The single to left-center field plated Cam Raifstanger, who had walked, as the Spartans walked off with a 3-2 win over Greenfield on Tuesday. The win improved the Spartans’ record to 13-3 and was their third straight.
The RBI single made a winner of Artie Labrie. The right hander went the distance, holding the Green Wave to two runs on just six hits. He did not walk anyone and he struck out six.
Greenfield ace David Carey also gave up six hits. He struck out nine, but walked five. Greenfield is now 10-7.
It might have been Senior Day, but the Spartans have one more game. They’ll host Mount Greylock Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
———
Greenfield 000 002 0 — 2 6 0
Monument 001 010 1 — 3 6 0
Two outs when winning run scored.
David Carey and M.J. Paulin. Artie Labrie and Cole Bissaillon. W — Labrie. L — Carey. 2B — G: Carey, Paulin. MM: Jayder Raifstanger. 3B — MM: Ely Cormier.
McCann Tech 4, Lee 1
LEE — The McCann Tech duo of Owen Gagne and Josh Livsey combined to throw a six-hitter as the Hornets made it to 10 wins with their second straight victory.
The score was tied 1-1 after three innings, but reliever Livsey threw four shutout frames to keep the Wildcats from taking the lead. Livsey struck out eight.
The Hornets got a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Ben Kelly gave up seven hits and two walks, striking out four. Two of the four runs were unearned.
An RBI double by Noah DeBenedetto in the fourth inning broke the tie and put the Hornets ahead for keeps.
Livsey was 2 for 2 with two RBI, including a two-run single in the fifth, while Logan Champney was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Lee was led by Evan Trombley, who was 2 for 4 and scored the Wildcats’ only run.
The Hornets’ regular season is over. The 3-10 Wildcats have a Wednesday game at Lenox and a Thursday contest at Hoosac Valley.
———
McCann 001 120 0 — 4 7 1
Lee 001 000 0 — 1 6 3
Mount Everett 14, Hoosac Valley 4
CHESHIRE — The Eagles wrapped up the Bi-County South crown with a 10-run rule victory over host Hoosac Valley. The Eagles are now 11-6.
Matt Lowe pitched a strong five innings, giving up four runs on four hits. He struck out 10.
Lowe helped his cause by going 3 for 4. Hunter DeGrenier went 2 for 3 for the Eagles.
Hoosac, now 1-10, was led by Chris Szabo, who went 2 for 3. Szabo was also the first of three pitchers used by the Hurricanes.
Mount Everett hosts Drury on Wednesday, while Hoosac hosts Lee on Thursday.
———
Mount Everett 0(10)4 00 — 14 13 2
Hoosac Valley 300 01 — 4 4 3
Granby 7, Wahconah 3
DALTON — Collin Kennedy led the way for Granby, earning the win on the mound and going 2-for-4 at the plate including a double and two RBIs. He received help on offense from Ryan Gaughan who was 2-for-3 at bat with two singles and an RBI.
Wahconah scored three runs in the fifth when Patrick McLaughlin hit a triple to center field while Wahconah had the bases loaded, allowing all three base runners to score. Granby’s defense tightened from there, however, preventing Wahconah from gaining momentum for a comeback.
———
Granby 101 041 0 — 7 7 1
Wahconah 000 030 0 — 3 6 3
Kennedy 7 and Toth. Orsini 4, McLaughlin 3 and Kinser. W — Kennedy. L — Orsini. 2B — G: Kennedy. 3B — W: McLaughlin. Boys lacrosse
Hoosac Valley 13, Granby 2
GRANBY — The Hurricanes overpowered Granby on the road Monday night.
Hoosac Valley senior Carson Meczywor collected eight points on the night, dishing out a game-high three assists. Luke Waterman matched Meczywor with five goals, while Cam Taylor and Aaron Bush had one of each.
Matt Tassone and Will Broadwell combined to largely keep the Rams out of the visiting net.
———
Hoosac 5 3 3 2 – 13
Granby 0 1 0 1 – 2
Goals – HV: Waterman 5, Meczywor 5, C. Taylor, Bush, Brierly.
Assists – HV: Meczywor 3, C. Taylor, Bush, Decker.
Saves – HV: Tassone 3, Broadwell 4.
Lowe and Von Ruden. Szabo 1 2/3, Witek 2 1/3, Bishop 1 and Hayes. W — Lowe. L — Szabo.
Owen Gagne 2 1/3, Josh Livsey 4 2/3 and Seth Farnsworth. Ben Kelly and Gabe Lassor. W — Livsey. L — Kelly. 2B — MT: Noah DeBenedetto.