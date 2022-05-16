DALTON — In back-to-back days against teams from the city of Pittsfield, Wahconah ace Avery Vale Cruz struck out 34 batters over 14 scoreless innings.
The Warriors beat Taconic 9-0 on Saturday, one night after knocking off Pittsfield High 7-0. In doing so, they secured a share of the Franklin West title, with a matchup slated for later this week against Mount Greylock.
Vale Cruz struck out 18 in the game, scattering three hits and walking one. The Warriors held a 3-0 lead for most of the contest until a six-run burst in the sixth inning to seal the win.
Emma Belcher led off the bottom of the first with a single and scored. She added two more runs and an RBI single in that sixth.
Vale Cruz and Ella Quinto both tripled for the Warriors, with Vale Cruz plating a run in the third. Quinto had an RBI single and Julia Wehner an RBI double in the sixth.
———
Taconic 000 000 0 — 0 3 5
Wahconah 102 006 x — 9 8 0
Vale Cruz 5 and Wehner. Goddard 5 and Schettini. W — Cruz. L — Goddard. 2B — W: Wehner. 3B — W: Vale Cruz, Quinto.
Hampshire Regional 15, Pittsfield 3
WESTHAMPTON — It took Jocelyn Mettey just 12 pitches and three batters to put away Pittsfield in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first, Hampshire Regional’s offense was just as impressive, scoring seven runs including a triple by Malanson.
Pittsfield’s Natalie Arnhold hit a two-run home run in the second inning to cut the deficit down to five but Hampshire refused to let the Generals back into the game.
Mettey pitched all five innings of the run-rule shortened game, earning the win and allowing just four hits and three runs while tallying eight strikeouts.
———
Pittsfield 020 10 — 3 4 6
Hampshire 704 04 — 15 10 1
Jocleyn Mettey 5. Jordynn Bazinet 4 1/3, Amanda Pou 1/3. W — Mettey. L — Pou. 2B — P: Maddy Creamer. 3B — H: Malanson. HR — P: Natalie Arnhold; H: C. Thayer, Wodecki.
Mount Greylock 17, Frontier Regional 5
WILLIAMSTOWN — A close first inning gave way to a dominant, game-sealing, second inning for Mount Greylock. The Mounties went to the plate 11 times and scored nine runs before Frontier Regional forced one out.
Kami Sweet earned the win for Mount Greylock allowing just six hits while striking out 12 batters.
Emma Newberry, AJ Pelkey and Brodi Rosier had three RBIs each while Malia Koffi had three doubles for Mount Greylock.
———
Frontier 200 03 — 5 6 0
Greylock 3(11)1 02 — 17 18 0
Kami Sweet 5 and AJ Pelkey. Olivia Machon 4 2/3 and Delaney Fifield. W — Sweet. L — Machon. 2B — MG: Malia Koffi 3; FR: Sykler Steele 1.
Baseball
Taconic 12, Northampton 5
PITTSFIELD — Taconic kept chugging along in a Sunday matinee, overcoming a sloppy fielding performance with some big bats and a solid start from Damon Pause.
Pause went five innings, striking out nine. He was tagged for five runs, but only 1 of which was earned. He did walk four and scatter four hits. Kaden Codey relieved him and struck out three over two innings of one-hit ball.
The offense picked up the defense, though, with Evan Blake and Bo Bramer doing the bulk of the damage. Blake homered twice, while Bramer had three hits, stole four bags and scored four runs out of the leadoff spot. Blake was 3 for 3 with five RBI and three runs scored. Matt Lee had two hits as well.
Northampton scored a run in the top of the first, but Bramer knotted it back up with one swing of the bat, hitting an inside-the-park home run to leadoff the Taconic side. Sam Sherman singled and Nick Guachione walked, before Blake followed with a three-run bomb. Bake hit a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the fourth and make it 8-2. He also singled in a run in the fifth.
———
Northampton 101 003 0 — 5 5 4
Taconic 403 121 x — 12 12 4
Sullivan 5, Maslowski 1 and Parent. Pause 5, Codey 2 and Scalise. W — Pause. L — Sullivan. HR — T: Blake 2, Bramer.
Hopkins 10, Lee 0
HADLEY — Hopkins took an early lead with five runs in the first inning. Cody West pitched a shutout and allowed just four hits, two to Lee’s Aaron Armstrong.
Andrew Ciaglo scored three runs while Beckwith added two as seven different players scored for Hopkins.
———
Lee 000 000 — 0 4 0
Hopkins 510 22x — 10 11 0
Cody West 5 and Earle. Evan Trombly 5 and Tom Lucy. W — West. L — Trombly.
Boys Lacrosse
Lenox 18, Monson 6
MONSON — The Millionaires busted open a Friday night tilt with the Mustangs by racking up eight third-quarter goals.
Donny Bowler had four goals and four assists on the night, while Shaler Larmon was the hot hand with five markers. Paul Naventi added four goals and five ground balls, and Eddie Boyko notched a hat trick.
Arthur Schwartz had a goal and four assists. Brady Mickle had five ground balls as well.
———
Lenox 4 4 8 2 — 18
Monson 1 1 2 2 — 6
Goals — LX: S. Larmon 5, Bowler 4, Naventi 4, Boyko 3 Mack 1, Schwartz 1.
Assists — LX: Bowler 4, Schwartz 4, Mack 2, Naventi 1, Stover 1, S. Larmon 1, Gamberoni 1.
Saves — LX: J. Larmon 7.
Girls Lacrosse
Wahconah 11, Belchertown 6
DALTON — The Warriors played a game and a half against Belchertown on Sunday, finishing off an overtime matchup from earlier in the season that was called for darkness.
In the regularly-scheduled contest, they got four goals from Paige Trager and ran with them to an 11-6 win.
Claire Naef added three goals and Eva Eberwein had a goal and four assists.
“Great turnaround game with a much better focus on a group effort,” wrote coach Kathy Budaj, after her team was blown out at Mount Anthony the day before. “Everyone wanted this game and their effort was intense.”
———
Goals — B: Pacunar 4, LePage 1, Wrone 1; W: Trager 4, C. Naef 3, Massaro 2, A. Naef 1, Eberwein 1
Assists — W: Eberwein 4, Massaro 1, Casella 1
Saves — B: Monteiro 10; W: Renderer 10, Williams 1.
Wahconah 13, Belchertown 12
DALTON — In the overtime continuation over the weekend, Wahconah pulled out a second victory over the Orioles.
The game was started on April 13, but finished on Sunday with Claire Naef and Eva Eberwein netting four goals a piece.
———
Goals — W: Eberwein 4, C. Naef 4, Esko 2, Trager 2, Casella 1; B: Pacunas 3, Magner 3, Wrone 3, Zaluga 1, Fillepelli 1, LePage 1.
Saves — W: Renderer 6.
Mount Anthony 21, Wahconah 0
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Warriors couldn’t get much going offensively in a road loss on Saturday.
Phalyn Renderer had five saves for Wahconah, while Mary Williams turned away three MAU shots in relief.