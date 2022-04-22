WILLIAMSTOWN — Brodi Rosier and Emma Newberry went yard and the Mounties held on through the final out as Mount Greylock picked up a signature win at home over Turners Falls on Friday.
Rosier and Newberry blasted solo shots in the first inning, and the Mounties survived a four-run seventh by the visitors in a 7-6 victory.
Greylock led 7-2 after Madi Barber walked and scored for the second time in the game on a Malia Koffi single. Koffi was singled in by Kami Sweet, all in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Turners came to bat in the seventh and went walk, single, double, walk, with all four batters coming around to score. Two more batters reached base before an out was recorded, and Turners had two on with nobody out, trailing by one. Sweet then induced a groundball that Barber and Newberry spun into a 4-6-3 doubleplay. A pop out to AJ Pelkey at first base ended the threat and the game.
Sweet went seven innings, allowing five hits and seven walks while striking out six. She also had four RBI on a 3-for-3 day at the plate. Newberry had two hits and two RBI, while Rosier scored twice and was on base three times.
———
Turners 101 000 4 — 6 5 1
Greylock 220 102 x — 7 7 2
Limatainen and Young. Sweet and Rosier. W — Sweet. L — Limatainen. 2B — TF (Young). HR — TF (Limatainen); MG 2 (Newberry, Rosier).
Pittsfield 5, Easthampton 1
PITTSFIELD — Amanda Pou got the start in the circle and atop the Pittsfield batting order on Friday. She came through from both locations.
Pou threw seven innings, striking out 12 and walking two. She scattered just three hits and the one run Easthampton managed was unearned. At the plate, she singled home a run to help her cause and scored one as well.
Pittsfield had just four hits, but three went for extra bases. Mia Alfonso smacked a home run in the third inning and finished 1 for 1 with three walks and two RBI. Nevaeh Lopez had a triple and Maddy Creamer doubled to bolster Pittsfield’s offense.
———
Easthampton 010 000 0 — 1 3 3
Pittsfield 002 300 x — 5 4 3
Follet and n/a. Pou and Alfonso. W — Pou. L — Follet. 2B — P (Creamer). 3B — P (Lopez). HR — P (Alfonso).
Wahconah 10, Pope Francis 9
SPRINGFIELD — It took a bus ride and overtime, but Wahconah entered the weekend with a huge road win over Pope Francis on Friday.
“A fun game for sure. Both teams traded the lead throughout the game. We were a man down and leading by a goal and they scored two goals to go ahead by one,” wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email. “We came back and tied it up. We had the last possession in regulation, but could not score. Their goalie did a great job forcing overtime. Claire Naef drove and shot and the goalie saved it, and she was able to get her rebound. Shortly thereafter she started to drive and passed the ball to Ava Massaro who scored the winning goal.”
Naef, Massaro and Eva Eberwein ruled the midfield against the Cardinals, while Phalyn Renderer was stout in net with eight saves.
———
Goals — W: Massaro 3, C. Naef 2, Eberwein, A. Naef, Roberts, O’Neil, Esko.
Assists — W: C. Naef 2, Eberwein 2,
Saves — W: Renderer 8.
Minnechaug 9, Pittsfield 7
WILBRAHAM — Minnechaug scored three runs off two PHS pitchers in the bottom of the sixth inning to overtake the Generals and secure a home win.
Pittsfield led 7-6 after Walker Abdallah walked and came around to score on an error in the top of the sixth. The Falcons then sent five batters to the plate in the bottom half before PHS could record an out. A single, three walks and an error did the damage before Tyler Gaudette induced a sacrifice fly and strike out the 8-9 hitters to end the frame.
The Generals did try to rally back in the seventh, loading the bases on two walks and an error, but a fly to center ended the game.
Gaudette did take the loss, despite allowing just one unearned run in one inning of work. Connor Lavinio started and went 3 2/3, striking out four. He allowed four earned runs (six total) on seven hits and a walk. Offensively, Patrick Rindfuss had two hits and scored twice. Tommy Mullin doubled and drove in two runs. Abdallah stole two bags and had two RBI as well.
———
Pittsfield 021 121 0 — 7 6 5
Minnechaug 310 203 x — 9 9 3
Lavinio 3 2/3, Contini 1 1/3, Gaudette 1 and Heimann. Graziano 3, Dunklee 2, Dos Santos 2 and Barbeau. W — Dos Santos. L — Gaudette. 2B — P (Mullin); M 3 (Keating, Norris, Nordstrom)
Wahconah 11, Drury 1
DALTON — Wahconah put together 10 hits and walked seven times in five innings on Friday in a run-rule win over Drury.
The Blue Devils managed just one unearned run off starter Ben West, who went three innings and struck out four against five walks and two hits. Braedyn Melle finished off Drury with two scoreless featuring three Ks.
Lucas Wildrick had three hits including a double for the Warriors, while Melle and Ethan Orsini grabbed two hits each. Patrick McLaughlin hit an RBI triple in the fifth, while Owen Alfonso tripled to lead off the second, scoring on a Melle single.
Orsini led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, before two walks were issued and all three batters came around to score with the help of an error. That put the Warriors firmly in the driver’s seat up 4-0 after one.
Amont David started for Drury, but exited after one inning. He was only hit once, but walked two and surrendered three earned runs.
———
Drury 001 00 — 1 3 4
Wahconah 422 03 — 11 10 3
David 1, Davignon 1 2/3, Canales 2 and Davis. West 3, Melle 2 and Kinser. W — West. L — David. 2B — W (Wildrick). 3B — W 2 (Alfonso, McLaughlin).
Mount Everett 9, McCann Tech 6
NORTH ADAMS — Make it two straight wins for the Mount Everett baseball team.
Nathaniel Von Ruden was 3 for 5 and scored four runs as the Eagles beat McCann Tech Friday afternoon at Joe Wolfe Field.
The Eagles, now 5-3, trailed 6-4 after three innings. But starter Hunter DeGrenier and reliever Heyden Cutlip pitched shutout baseball over the final four innings as the visitors outscored the Hornets 5-0 during that stretch.
Ben Shannon helped the Everett cause by going 2 for 5 with two RBI.
Aaron Livsey went the first four innings, while Josh Livsey went the final three. Josh Livsey got the loss.
———
Everett 121 121 1 — 9 11 2
McCann Tech 303 000 0 — 6 4 6
Hunter DeGrenier 6 1/3, Heyden Cutlip 2/3 and Nathaniel Von Ruden. Aaron Livsey 4, Josh Livsey 3 and Austin Buda. W — DeGrenier. L — J. Livsey. 2B — ME: Ben Sherman.