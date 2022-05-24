PITTSFIELD — After the discus area at Mohawk Trail Regional School couldn’t contain him on Saturday, Pittsfield High senior Kieran Coscia rightfully claimed his second Western Massachusetts Track and Field championship on Monday.
Coscia, by out-pacing the discus field wound up amassing a monstrous 28 points all on his own. After tripling up last week with three Berkshire County titles, the Bucknell football-commit was the lone local to hoist two Western Mass titles.
The senior standout threw 53 feet, 7 inches to win shot put, under his PR but still enough to hold off Mount Greylock’s Judge Martin by more than 10 feet. In javelin, Coscia cleared 149-01, a number that came up behind only Palmer’s Brady Stahelski (157-10). Then, on Monday at Taconic High School back in Pittsfield, Coscia threw 149-03 to win his second title. That distance bested the top throw from Saturday of 144-05 by Greylock’s Eamon Hetherington. Hetherington is now runner-up, with teammate Ryan Goss third. The Monday throw was officiated by Western Mass. Meet Director Bill Kane, along with officials Gary Curry and Josh Weeks.
Western Mass. Baseball
Greylock 7, Franklin Tech 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The first perfect game in Berkshire County baseball this year belongs to Mount Greylock’s Derek Paris.
The right hander set down the minimum 21 Franklin Tech batters, striking out eight, as the top-seeded Mounties beat No. 8 Franklin Tech 7-0, in a Western Massachusetts Class C quarterfinal.
In facing the minimum 21 hitters, only one ball reached the outfield, a fly ball in the fourth inning.
Anthony Welch had three hits for the Mounties, while Dylen Harrison had a double and a triple. Chase Doyle broke the game open with a three-run home run in the fifth.
Taconic 15, Hampshire 0
PITTSFIELD — Twelve months ago, the Taconic baseball team won the last MIAA Western Massachusetts Division III championship. On Monday, the Thunder took a step toward winning its first PVIAC Western Mass. title.
Matt Lee threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13, as the top seeds boomed in a 15-0 win over No. 8 Hampshire Regional.
Taconic erupted for 13 runs in the bottom of the fourth, putting the 10-run rule into effect after the Red Raiders went down without a fight in the top of the fifth.
With Monday’s five shutout innings, Lee’s scoreless inning streak is now 32 1/3.
Offensively, Stevie Zuccalo was 3 for 3 with two runs and three runs batted in. Nick Guachione was 2 for 4 with three RBI, while Adam Lazits had one hit but drove in two runs.
The top seeds, now 17-1 and winners of 16 straight, will play Easthampton at home Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Monument 11, Wahconah 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — Monument Mountain used a seven-run sixth inning to impose the 10-run rule and eliminate Wahconah from the Class B Tournament.
The third-seeded Spartans now face No. 2 Pittsfield on Thursday at 4:30. The teams played on May 7, with the Generals scoring an 8-0 win. The winner will play the winner of Thursday’s other Class B semifinal.
Monument got a solid pitching performance from right hander Artie Labrie. Labrie went five innings, giving up an unearned run on three hits. He walked one and struck out four, which meant that for the most part the Spartans made the plays behind him.
Jayder Raifstanger was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI, Jack Bissaillon was 2 for 4 with two RBI, while Marco Buffoni was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Dom Velasco was 0 for 2, but he drove in two runs for the Spartans.
Western Mass Softball
Taconic 9, Athol 4
PITTSFIELD — Taconic opened the Western Massachusetts Class C tournament on a positive note Monday afternoon.
The Thunder hit three run-scoring doubles and an RBI single in a four-run sixth inning that broke a tie and gave the No. 4 seeds a 9-4 win over fifth-seeded Athol in the PVIAC quarterfinal round.
The rally made a winner of Rylee Paranto, who gave up four runs on six hits, but struck out six.
The Raiders had tied the score in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Madilyn Hermes. Taconic struck back in the home fifth.
Anna Bongini, who was 2 for 4, led off with a single but was forced at second on a grounder off the bat of Paranto. Back-to-back doubles by Leena Schettini and Amelia Leasure drove in runs. Laynie Burke drove in a run with a single and Chloe Wendling’s double brought in the fourth run. Leasure was also 2 for 4.