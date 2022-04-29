WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties didn’t give visiting Granby much of a chance on Friday evening.
To score in lacrosse you need possession, and the Mount Greylock girls rarely let the Rams have the ball in a 22-8 runaway victory.
Greylock put the game into running clock on Sarah Polumbo’s free position with 5 minutes 15 seconds left in the first half with a 10-goal lead.
Granby got within nine three minutes into the second half, but Zoe Armet scored 36 seconds later and Greylock snapped off a six-goal run that made it 20-5.
Polumbo was dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 15 draws. She also scored a game-high nine goals and dropped in three assists. Armet scored four goals and had two assists, and Ainsley Abel fired in three markers.
———
Granby 4 4 — 8
Greylock 14 8 — 22
Goals — G: A. Klekotka 3, Walz 3, K. Klekotka 2; MG: Polumbo 9, Armet 4, Ai. Abel 3, Leveque 2, Politis 2, McWeeny, Ad. Abel.
Assists — MG: Polumbo 3, Armet 2, Hughes, Ai. Abel, Politis.
Saves — G: Ramos 5; Brady 4.
Westfield 19, Wahconah girls 3
DALTON — The Warriors struggled to get much of anything going against visiting Westfield on Friday.
Senior Eva Eberwein, sophomore Nora Esko and freshman Dakota Casella each scored for Wahconah.
“Today the girls did a great job despite the score,” Wahconah coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “They played with intensity and did a nice job on defense against a quality team.
“Everyone gave their best effort and we continually improved throughout the game.”
Keeper Phalyn Renderer saved six shots in net and Wahconah will look to get back on track against Granby on Tuesday.
Lee boys 5, Lenox 0
LEE — The Lee boys continued running roughshod through Berkshire County on Friday, dominating Lenox on the Wildcats’ home court.
Matt Petrescu surrendered a single game at first singles, while teammates Cooper Maloney and Josh Perrier also won in straight sets. For Perrier it was a clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
Mason Mihlek and Ben Cooper ran into some early trouble with Lenox’s Alex Fuster and Owen Bayne, but after pulling out a tie-break to take the first set 7-6, they sprinted away with the match 6-0 in the second.
Elliot Winston and Carter Geoghan held things down at second doubles to deliver Lee a match sweep.
———
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. O’Brien 6-1, 6-0; 2. Maloney (L) def. M. Piretti 6-4, 6-1; 3. Perrier (L) def. Ilia 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Mihlek/Cooper (L) def. Fuster/Bayne 7-6(2), 6-0; 2. Winston/Geoghan (L) def. Manrique/Sohl 6-1, 6-0.
Lee girls 4, Lenox 1
LENOX — The visiting Wildcats took first and second singles and first and second doubles to leave no doubt against neighboring rival Lenox on Friday.
The matches were far from easy, however. Rachel Wendling needed a third-set tie-breaker to hold off Rory Lenehan after her host foe took the second set 6-2.
Caroline Maloney and Carolina Chassi did battle at first singles, and after dropping the first set 3-6, Chassi nearly forced a third. Maloney, though, was steadfast in taking the second set 7-6.
Amy Desiata and Anna Martin also needed to go to seven to beat Georgia Rase and Charlie Keator at first doubles 7-5, 6-2. Shae Kelly and Sophie Herman took second doubles.
Lenox’s win came from Rihanna Patel at third singles.
———
Singles — 1. Maloney (L) def. Chassi 6-3, 7-6; 2. Wendling (L) def. Lenehan 6-4, 2-6, 1-0; 3. Patel (LX) def. A. Herman 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — 1. Desiata/Martin (L) def. Raser/Keator 7-5, 6-2; 2. Kelly/S. Herman (L) def. Illingworth/Muthavarapu 6-1, 6-4.
Mount Greylock girls 5, Pittsfield 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties defended their homecourt well, sweeping Pittsfield High on another windy and cold Friday afternoon.
Greylock was relatively unfazed by the weather, though, as the closest the Generals came to stealing a set was the 6-3 second set at first doubles. There, Charlotte Tower and Amelia Madragal held off Maelen Alexander and Kaitlyn Timoney 6-1, 6-3. That was the first varsity win for Tower and Madragal.
Clarissa Louis won her first ever singles match as well, taking it for the Mounties 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.
Mia Patrick and Charlotte Holubar were victorious at first and second singles for Greylock.
———
Singles — 1. Patrick (MG) def. Lauren 6-2, 6-0; 2. Holubar (MG) def. Fitch 6-2, 6-1; 3. Louis (MG) def. Szymanski 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Tower/Madragal (MG) def. Alexander/Timoney 6-1 6-3; 2. Skinner/Pedroni (MG) win via forfeit.
Monument Mountain 11, St. Mary’s 2
WESTFIELD — The Spartans struck for two big innings in a road win on Friday.
Monument plated four runs in the second and another five in the fourth, while playing strong defense to top St. Mary’s.
“Our outfield played a phenomenal game today and did a great job minimizing damage on solid hits,” wrote coach Jamie Downer in an email. “Some big catches from those three prevented a lot of runs being scored today. Grace Fosser was solid behind the plate, and has consistently been a huge part of limiting runners from taking extra bases.”
Downer praised the defense of Takaiya Brown, Bella Viola, Jade Abderhalden and Shelby Birkhak. Meg Dupont got the start and the win.
Elee Hull had two hits including a double. Abderhalden scored two runs. Mia Wade, Brown and Bikhak had two singles a piece.
———
Monument 040 511 0 — 11 10 1
St. Mary’s 200 000 0 — 2 9 2
Dupont and Fosser. Hotkoski, Burke and Burke, Hotkoski. W — Dupont. L — Hotkoski. 2B — MM (Hull).
Lenox 18, Hoosac 2
CHESHIRE — The Millionaires pounced for eight runs in the first inning and put the Hurricanes away via the run-rule on Friday night.
Leadoff hitter Zack Nicotra started the game with a single and reached base in four of his five at-bats, crossing home plate three times in the process.
Samuel Joyce, Brendan Armstrong and Brady DiGrigoli all knocked doubles in the outing as Lenox put up five runs in the second and third innings.
Lenox (3-6), which is now on a two-game winning streak, will try to push it to three later today with a home game against Westfield Tech.
Mount Greylock 14, Southwick-Tolland 4
WILLIAMSTOWN — Southwick was in good shape with a four-run first inning, until the Mounties answered with 10 runs in the bottom of the frame.
Greylock would eventually pull away with the help of a 3 for 4 day with three RBI from Thomas Martin. No. 2 hitter Anthony Welch matched Martin with a game-high three RBI.
Derek Paris was 1 for 2 with 2 RBI atop the lineup while Tej Patel doubled and worked a pair of walks.
Jack Cangelosi straightened things out after a bumpy first, pitching six innings on the mound with 12 strikeouts.
Greylock (8-2) has now won three straight games and will host Berkshire County rival Wahconah later this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
———
Southwick-Tolland 400 000 — 4 10 4
Greylock (10)00 112 — 14 14 1
Dunn (4), Pieczarka (1 2/3) and Kimball. Cangelosi and Paris. W — Cangelosi. L — Dunn. 2B — ST 2 (Billings, Degray); MG 4 (Martin 2, Patel, Paris). 3B — ST 2 (Pieczarka, Michael).
Lenox 15, Lee 4
LEE — The Millionaires scored 10 runs in the first two innings and never gave Lee a chance to get back in the game on Thursday night.
Michael Butler earned the win on the hill for Lenox, while Michael Naventi took the loss.
Lenox got three hits from Cliff Flynn and two more from Brandon Armstrong.
Mount Greylock 4, Ware 1
WARE — Chase Doyle went the distance in a road win for Mount Greylock on Thursday.
The Mounties scored three runs over the final two innings of play to snap a 1-1 tie.
Doyle struck out 12 in seven innings of work. At the plate, Derek Paris had two hits and Landen Jamula registered the game’s lone RBI.
———
Greylock 010 001 2 — 4 5 5
Ware 001 000 0 — 1 1 6