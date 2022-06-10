SANDWICH — The Lee girls may have fallen from the MIAA Division IV State Tennis Tournament, but the Wildcats certainly got some memories from it.
“We lost, but still had an adventure,” wrote coach Norma Comalli in an email Friday evening following a 3-2 defeat against Sturgis Charter West.
No. 9 Lee had to take the long journey east onto Cape Cod to face No. 8 Sturgis, in a match played at Sandwich High School. Sturgis advances to play No. 1 Hamilton-Wenham in the quarterfinals.
It was a clean break down the middle in the match, with the hosts taking all three singles matches, while the visiting Wildcats swept the doubles events.
Lee’s second doubles team of Shae Kelly and Sophie Puntin dominated their foes to the tune of a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Mackenzie Griffin and Charlotte Buckley.
At first doubles, it was the reliable duo of Anna Martin and Amy Desiata taking the win 6-1, 6-3 over Sturgis’ top pair of Olivia VanBeber and Victoria Tynan.
Lee needed to steal a singles match to survive and advance in the tournament, but it wasn’t in the cards.
Rachel Wendling came the closest at first singles the Wildcats. She amassed seven games over two sets, but fell 6-4, 6-3 to Sarah Etre.
Caroline Maloney was solid at second singles as well, taking five games, but ultimately succumbing to Jillian Burdge 6-3, 6-2.
At third singles it was Emma Puntin for Lee, but Brodie Gerlach of the host squad took the match 6-2, 6-1.
West Bridgewater 3, Lee boys 2
WEST BRIDGEWATER — The Lee boys took their talents on the road as the No. 10 seed in the MIAA Division IV State Tennis Tournament, where they were paired off with No. 7 West Bridgewater.
It was a tight match, but ultimately the Western Mass. champion Wildcats were beaten 3-2 and eliminates from state title contention. No further details were available at press deadline.
West Bridgewater moves on to face No. 2 Lynnfield in the quarterfinals.
Arlington Catholic 6, Pittsfield 1
The Generals couldn’t keep the magic flowing into Friday afternoon’s road tilt. After knocking off No. 3 Taconic earlier in the week, No. 30 Pittsfield High took the long trek to face No. 14 Arlington Catholic for a game that was postponed an extra day by rain.
No further details were available at press deadline.
Arlington moves into the quarterfinals of the MIAA Division III State Tournament, where it will face No. 11 Dighton Rehoboth.
Mass Open championship
LONGMEADOW — The 112th Massachusetts Open Championship came to a close on Friday at Longmeadow Country Club with 32-year-old pro Michael Kartrude claiming victory with a 10-under 200.
It was a one-stroke win over both Peter Knade of Georgia and amateur Matthew Naumec out of GreatHorse Country Club in Hampden, Mass.
Country Club of Pittsfield’s Tom Sennet made the cut and finished in a tie for 44th. Sennet shot a 71-73-73 to finish 7-over 217 over three rounds.
Justin Kumpulanian didn’t fare as well on his second trip through Longmeadow. The Taconic Golf Club member finished 9-over on the second day and 12-over overall. Chris Polidoro, who plays out of the Golf Club at Wyndhurst Manor in Lenox, had a nice bounce-back round on Thursday, finishing 9-over 79. His first round score was an 88. Neither golfer made the cut for Friday’s championship round.