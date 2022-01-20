LENOX — The Drury boys went to another level in the second half Thursday night at Lenox. The Blue Devils outscored their hosts by 39 points over the final two quarters to win going away 80-40.
The Millionaires had the score 29-28 at halftime, after holding Drury (7-2) to seven points in the second quarter. Then, Ben Moulton heated up. The Drury senior exploded for 32 points on the night, one off his season-high. Nineteen of those 32 came in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers and a 7 of 7 showing from the foul line.
Louis Guillotte added 18 points, lighting Lenox up for 10 in the opening quarter, and Zach Davignon chipped in 13. Moulton’s 19 came as part of a 25-7 third-quarter performance by the Blue Devils. The fourth wasn’t much better for the hosts, with Drury posting 26 against Lenox’s five.
The Millionaires got 11 points from Cliff Flynn, and a pair of 3-pointers by Michael Butler, but dropped to 4-6 on the year.
———
DRURY (80)
Beauchamp 0-0-0, Pettengill 3-0-7, Guillotte 7-3-18, Moulton 11-7-32, Davignon 6-0-13, Sacco 0-0-0, Cornell 0-0-0, Davis 1-0-2, Hinkell 0-2-2, David 2-2-6. Totals 30-14-80.
LENOX (40)
McCormack 0-0-0, Shove 2-1-5, Reinholt 0-0-0, Armstrong 3-1-8, Butler 2-0-6, Flynn 5-0-11, Mickle 1-1-3, Ward 0-1-1, Fairfield 0-0-0, Larmon 2-0-4, Petel 1-0-2, Shepardson 0-0-0. Totals 16-4-40.
Drury 22 7 25 26 — 80
Lenox 11 17 7 5 — 40
3-pointers — D 6 (Moulton 3, Pettengill, Guillotte, Davignon); L 4 (Butler 2, Armstrong, Flynn).
Mount Everett 49, Hampden Charter 33
SHEFFIELD — Michael Ullrich and Ben Monteleone hit three 3-pointers a piece, and Mount Everett kept Hampden Charter in check all night to win for the second time in as many days.
The Eagles took down their visitors on Thursday, improving to 5-4 on the season.
All three of Ullrich’s triples came in the second half, as he amassed a game-high 18 points. Monteleone had 10, as did Justin Foster, who was in double figures for the second consecutive night.
Monteleone’s third trey of the game helped the Eagles to a 23-12 halftime lead. Everett’s defense held Hampden to just two field goals each in the first and second quarters.
———
HAMPDEN CHARTER (33)
Corbin 0-1-1, Smith 2-1-5, Swan 1-0-2, Collazo 1-0-3, Covington 3-1-8, Oates 2-1-5, Pacunas 3-3-9. Totals 12-7-33.
MOUNT EVERETT (49)
Foster 3-4-10, Duquette 0-0-0, Jo. Peck 1-1-3, Ullrich 6-3-18, Monteleone 3-1-10, Ja. Peck 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Lowe 1-0-3, Rahilly 0-2-2, Mullen 1-1-3, Warren 0-0-0. Totals 15-12-49.
Hampden Charter 6 6 11 10 — 33
Mount Everett 10 13 14 12 — 49
3-pointers — HC 2 (Collazo, Covington); ME 7 (Ullrich 3, Monteleone 3, Lowe).
McCann Tech 65, Westfield Tech 49
NORTH ADAMS — For the second straight night, the Hornets defended their home court and came away with a big win.
McCann Tech brought the defense in a decisive third quarter, turning a one-point advantage at the half into a 44-35 lead through three quarters. After the Tigers scored 19 second-quarter points, the Hornets held them to just four in the third.
Cole Boisvert posted a game-high 18 points, while Jacob Howland canned five 3-pointers to total 17 points. Owen Gagne chipped in 12, going a perfect 4 of 4 from the foul line.
The win was the fifth in a row for McCann, and the Hornets improved to 5-2.
———
WESTFIELD TECH (49)
Havano 0-2-2, Wottcott 1-0-2, Starker 5-1-11, Strack 7-3-17, Lincoln 4-1-11, n/a 2-4-9. Totals 19-12-49.
MCCANN TECH (65)
Knapp 0-0-0, Champney 0-0-0, Howland 5-2-17, Pateneude 0-0-0, Boisvert 8-1-18, Dolan 1-0-2, Gagne 4-4-12, Demers 0-0-0, Mazza 2-2-7, Rogeau 3-2-9. Totals 23-11-65.
Westfield Tech 12 19 4 14 — 49
McCann Tech 13 19 12 19 — 65
3-pointers — WT 3 (Lincoln 2, n/a); MT 8 (Howland 5, Boisvert, Mazza, Rougeau).
Drury 49, Lee 42
NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils overcame an 18-10 deficit at the end of one quarter, and climbed out of a five-point hole at the start of the fourth to secure a home win over the Wildcats on Thursday.
Drury responded to a meager three-point third quarter with 20 in the final frame, including hitting on 8 of 10 foul shots, and 3-balls by Alyssa Russell and Hannah LaCasse.
Kayla McGrath led the way with 10 points for Drury, but nine different Blue Devils got in the scorebook.
Lee got 18 points on four triples from Emma Puleri, while Caroline Maloney knocked down three 3-pointers herself for 12 points. However, the Wildcats managed just 15 second-half points after rolling up 18 in the first eight minutes.
“Great game,” wrote Drury coach Ian Downey in an email, noting the tough start. “My players didn’t give up, and they buckled down and played great defense the rest of the way. That’s a good Lee team. Well-coached, execute their plays well and experienced.
“Both teams play extremely physical so I knew we were in for a fight. I thought my girls in the fourth kept their composure and did a great job running the plays, communicating, taking care of the ball and most importantly making our free throws. Lee is going to give their league and D5 fits with how hard they play, how well they execute and their experience.”
The loss was the first of the season for Lee, which dropped to 4-1.
The Blue Devils (6-2) are home again tonight against Mount Greylock, continuing a busy stretch of basketball
———
LEE (42)
Hall 1-0-2, B. Kelly 1-2-4, Maloney 4-1-12, M. Puleri 0-0-0, E. Puleri 7-0-18, Lovato 1-0-2, Brown 2-0-4. Totals 16-3-42.
DRURY (49)
McGrath 3-4-10, Sarkis 0-1-1, Davis 0-2-2, Houghtaling 1-0-3, Felix 2-0-5, LaCasse 2-1-6, Bishop 3-1-8, Russell 2-2-8, Harnick 2-2-6. Totals 15-13-49.
Lee 18 9 2 8 — 42
Drury 10 16 3 20 — 49
3-pointers — L 7 (E. Puleri 4, Maloney 3); D 6 (Russell 2, Houghtaling, Felix, LaCasse, Bishop).