FLORIDA — After more than three decades of working in northern Berkshire schools, Abbott Memorial School principal Heidi Dugal is retiring on June 30.
“I think I may have hung around a little longer, but this year has been very trying with the pandemic," she said, adding that she wants to spend more time with her two grandchildren.
Dugal has been principal of the school since TK year. But her time there started much earlier: she was a student at the elementary school.
When she was a single parent, she remembered her kids asking her why she was in education. "Why are ou teaching theres no money in teaching and educcation," she recalled them asking. She loved it. "Every day is different and every year is different and you can't even begin to imagine what it's like when you see that light bulb go off over a child's head.”
"Yesterday I was the nurse, the cafeteria person and the janitor. All three were out," she said. "Everybody pitches in a small school."
Martin McEvoy, who is currently superintendent of Hatfield Public Schools, will take over as principal.