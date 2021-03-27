The stock market has always recovered after losses, but the speed of recovery since last year is remarkable. Amid the early days of the pandemic last spring, major market indices fell by 35 percent. Almost as suddenly as markets fell, they recovered.
By the end of June, during the height of the pandemic, the S&P 500 had already recovered its losses. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index, which includes Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla and other household names, has soared. From its depths in March 2020, the Nasdaq-100 has returned 87 percent as of this writing.
At the same time, there is a world of risky assets that are gaining traction. Bitcoin has risen in price from less than $6,000 one year ago to more than $55,000. You could buy a nice house in my neighborhood for about seven Bitcoin … markets are crazy.
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are gaining momentum as the next tech-fueled investment craze. I won’t try to explain their mechanics, but stories that stink of excess are everywhere. Early buyers of digital basketball trading cards have made millions, and then there was a recent $70 million purchase of digital art.
Some investors and hedge funds have found their way into SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies). These vehicles are related to initial public offerings (IPOs) and are highly speculative. SPAC issuance from 2015 through 2019 totaled about $42 billion. Since the beginning of 2020, SPAC issuance has boomed to $164 billion in just 14 months. Early SPAC investors have found what sounds like easy money, in many cases.
Back to the stock market: Retail trading has gained in popularity. Everyone seems to be buying and selling stocks, and you rarely hear about losers.
Retail trading has climbed in the last two years. It now accounts for a greater volume of trades than mutual funds and hedge funds combined. The news stories about GameStop’s rally have likely encouraged more risky behavior among retail traders. There are myriad factors as to why, but one bit of conventional wisdom is that free time at home, stimulus checks and a lack of sports to gamble on has spurred a new generation of traders.
With all the mania, it’s easy to find stories of regular people making millions on Bitcoin, NFTs, Tesla, GameStop, SPACs or day trading. There is nothing more gut-wrenching than hearing about an idiot from your high school who now has $5 million worth of Bitcoin, or worse, $5 million worth of digital trading cards. LOL.
These sensational stories rarely focus on the potential downside of these risky bets. It is incredibly difficult not to get caught up in it. Stories of turning a few bucks into millions are so alluring. We all daydream of winning the lottery or turning $1,000 into a million with a few clicks of the mouse.
However, the odds of buying the next Bitcoin or the next hot NFT are not in your favor. If you missed the craze, don’t worry, so did almost everybody else. For every Bitcoin millionaire, there are a million regular folks. While these manias have a lotterylike chance of success, there is a high probability of success for you to build wealth over time by saving money and investing prudently.
I won’t fault anyone for throwing a few stimulus dollars at one of these manias. That’s OK, as long as they can afford to lose it and understand that it is entertainment rather than investing. But, there is a huge opportunity cost to speculating. The fact is, now is as good a time as any to take advantage of volatile stock markets to confidently build wealth over time.
When you adopt a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds, opportunities arise over time. Sticking to a prescribed plan will help you take advantage of those opportunities. The best way to do this for working people is to keep plowing money into your retirement savings accounts.
If you are making regular contributions to a 401(k) for instance, then you probably bought stocks very near the market lows last March. You have captured the market recovery just by sticking to your long-term plan.
Market volatility gives long-term investors with retirement accounts opportunities to accumulate shares in markets that will grow over the long term. You missed Tesla? No big deal ... prices will fluctuate, and long-term investors will reap the rewards of market choppiness.
You don’t need to seek out the next SPAC or buy the coolest LeBron James NFT to become wealthy. As much as we’d all love to hit the lottery, the odds are against it. Thankfully, long-term investing increases the probability of financial success.
Markets are always a little crazy, and now is certainly no exception. Structure a plan to put the odds in your favor, and hang on for the ride.