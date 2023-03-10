HOLBROOK — If you play enough games far enough away from home, eventually you’re going to run into too big a wall to bust through.
Thus was the case Friday night in the MIAA Division V Boys Basketball Elite Eight. Playing two-plus hours away for the third time in eight days, the No. 22 Mount Greylock Mounties hit the end of the line in a 75-60 loss to Holbrook.
The 14th-seeded Bulldogs, who earned a home game with an upset of their own at No. 3 Hopedale in the Sweet 16, just could not miss.
With 1 minute, 25 seconds left in the third quarter, Armani Perkins sent up a 3-pointer from the top of the key that died immediately upon hitting the back of the rim. It slowly rolled backwards and dropped through the net while Perkins — who had an eye-popping 37 points in the game — turned to one half of the capacity crowd and shrugged.
The triple made it 59-44 Holbrook, and it came amidst a run of 16 straight made free throws by the Bulldogs. They were 15 of 15 from the stripe in the second half. Greylock took swing after swing, but coach Rich Gifford’s Holbrook squad never gave the Mounties an inch.
Of course, that did nothing to hinder the drive of a Greylock team that had pulled state tournament upsets in similarly electric atmospheres in the eastern part of the state at No. 11 Salem Academy and No. 6 Westport.
Immediately after Perkins’ hometown roll for 3, Max McAlister pushed the ball up the floor in a blur and slid the ball to fellow senior Chase Doyle for a quick layup to keep the pressure on.
That pressure never truly subsided for the Bulldogs, who led by 11 after one quarter. McAlister and Perkins traded back-to-back 3-pointers each to start the second frame. McAlister was in his bag with 24 points, scoring on a nifty step-around with 2:06 to go in the half to draw his team within 34-30. A Doyle layup off a steal by Elias Robinson made it a two-point game in the closing seconds of the half.
But the Bulldogs had a textbook second-half closeout. Two 3-pointers, coupled with an and-one and two more freebies by Perkins built the lead back out to 48-40 before a timeout by Greylock coach Bob Thistle with 4:38 left in the third.
A string of foul shots out of the stoppage put the game ultimately out of reach. Perkins was 12 of 14 from the stripe himself. Holbrook was 18 of 22. Greylock, gritting through a third straight road playoff game, got no favors and was 6 of 8.
Seamus Barnes hit a jumper to open the fourth quarter, and a McAlister steal and free throw made it 61-51. However, a Greylock turnover turned into an Allen Brown layup and then two more foul shots by Owen Burke pushed the Holbrook advantage back to 14.
McAlister hit four 3-pointers for Greylock, while Doyle had 18 points and Barnes 12. Burke added 17 points on three triples to Perkins’ 37.
Holbrook advanced to the Final Four, where it awaits the winner of No. 2 David Prouty and No. 10 Roxbury Prep. On the other half of the D-V bracket, No. 1 Taconic will play No. 5 Maynard, the defending state champs.
Due to early press time, a full story from Thursday’s game at Holbrook and the Mounties’ season will run online at BerkshireEagle.com/sports.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (60)
Robinson 1-0-2, McAlister 8-4-24, Smalls 1-0-2, Sandifer 0-0-0, Doyle 7-2-18, O’Keefe 0-0-0, Martin 1-0-2, Shelsy 0-0-0, Barnes 6-0-12. Totals 24-6-60.
HOLBROOK (75)
Brown 2-4-9, Dohay-Lindsey 3-0-8, Burke 6-2-17, Desire 2-0-4, Perkins 11-12-37. Totals 24-18-75.
Greylock 11 21 16 12 — 60
Holbrook 22 13 26 14 — 75
3-pointers — MG 6 (McAlister 4, Doyle 2); H 9 (Burke 3, Perkins 3, Dohay-Lindsey 2, Brown).