GREAT BARRINGTON — Katie Cliff Burns, Jane F. Greenman, Lawrence Rutkowski and Allison Wintner have joined the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center’s board of directors.
Alan Lafer has been appointed the board’s treasurer; board chair Margaret Deutsch, vice chair Mandy Victor-Pieczarka and clerk Ron Ashendorf each has been reelected.
Cliff Burns is an academic by training who serves as treasurer of the Geoffrey C. Hughes Foundation.
Greenman is a retired attorney and human resources executive who serves as vice chair of the board of directors of New York City Outward Bound schools, and has held several high-level executive positions.
Rutkowski is a partner in the law firm Seward & Kissel LLP of New York City and Washington. Wintner is a retired corporate tax attorney.