Following state and federal announcements that masking in schools will no longer be required, or even recommended, all of the large Berkshire County school districts are moving rapidly toward a new mask-optional phase of the pandemic.
While indoor masking guidelines for the general public have shifted, masks have been required in schools throughout the pandemic. That changed when the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced it would stop enforcing a universal school masking mandate and allow districts to make their own decisions.
Then, last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would no longer recommend school masking in parts of the U.S. where the virus posed a low or moderate threat, such as Berkshire County.
Here is where county school districts stand on masking.
Pittsfield: Masks optional
Pittsfield Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Curtis made the call on Friday that masks will now be optional in the county’s largest school district.
Last month, the district set two possible dates for rescinding the district’s mask mandate and waited to see what metrics looked like. Cases remained low over the past week.
“With this decision comes the reality that if case counts begin to rise to unprecedented levels, staffing becomes a concern due to virus spread, or if a new more concerning variant of COVID-19 appears, masks could have to be worn again,” Curtis wrote in a letter on Friday.
Curtis said he realized the message would cause concern for some families and celebrations for others. The district stressed that it would not tolerate bullying over masks.
“In my opinion, we must not let personal bias or political opinions interfere with treating our colleagues and peers with compassion, dignity and respect,” Curtis wrote.
North Adams: Masks mandated for at least one more week
North Adams Public Schools will wait at least another week before going mask-optional. The School Committee decided on Tuesday that it would wait until its March 14 meeting to vote on its masking policy.
“I don’t want us to be in a situation where we are making a decision — masks no longer have to be worn in school — and then within a few days or a week, we find ourselves in a situation where we should be putting the masks back on,” Superintendent Barbara Malkas said at the meeting. “I think that that transition will be harder than just waiting another two weeks.”
The middle and high schools have a vaccination rate of about 51 percent, according to Malkas.
Hoosac Valley: Masks optional
Hoosac Valley Regional School District shifted to a mask-optional policy on Thursday, facing some pressure from families against mask mandates. The school committee voted 6-1 to rescind its mask mandate.
The public comments were largely against masks, and some people at the meeting suggested they would not send their children to school with masks, regardless of recommendations.
Michael Mucci, chairman of the School Committee, spoke about pushback over masks.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve overheard people say, ‘Why did our School Committee make us wear masks? Why don’t they vote to let us take these masks off?’ “ Mucci said. “Masks have been on this entire time because we’ve followed DESE rules and regulations. We’re a public school, and we’ve been bound to follow them.”
Berkshire Hills: Masks optional
Masks will be optional for Berkshire Hills students as of Monday, though face coverings will still be required for spectators at large gatherings, such as basketball games, according to an update from Superintendent Peter Dillon.
“We have been talking about this transition in our schools and are working hard to support the choices that students and families will make,” Dillon wrote on Wednesday. “We will carefully watch and intervene around any issues connected to bullying or harassment. If the numbers change, I will share updates and potential shifts in our approach.”
Southern Berkshire: Masks optional
The School Committee for the Southern Berkshire Regional School District has voted to suspend its mask policy. That means face coverings at district schools will be optional starting on Monday.
Central Berkshire: Masks mandated for at least one more week
The Central Berkshire Regional School District School Committee decided in February to keep masks required at Wahconah High School until March 21. At the time, the committee said it would meet in March to discuss when younger children in the district could also go mask-optional.
Now the plan could be shifting to a slightly earlier date, in light of the CDC recommendations and local case counts, according to Superintendent Leslie Blake-Davis. The school committee will meet on March 10 to consider lifting the mandate for all students as of March 14 — which would mean just one more week of mandatory masking, if approved.
Lenox: Masks mandated for one more week
Lenox Public Schools will go mask-optional on March 14.
The district has seen low case rates recently but could return to certain pandemic mitigation policies if the situation worsens. District leaders will consider case rates in schools, as well as local hospitalization rates and hospital capacity, to make that call.
“We want families to have a high degree of assurance that schools are safe and that a very low number of cases would be tolerated before taking action,” Lenox Schools Superintendent Marc J. Gosselin Jr. told School Committee members on Monday. “We want to set a safe threshold, but also be realistic.”
Lee: Masks optional
Lee Public Schools switched to a optional policy on Feb. 28, when the state mandate ended. That does not mean the end of all masking, says Superintendent Michael Richard. He estimates some 20 to 30 percent of students and staff continue to wear a mask, by his anecdotal counts.
The Eagle’s Greta Jochem, Clarence Fanto, Meg Britton-Mehlisch and Danny Jin contributed to this story.