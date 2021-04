CHARLES KRUPA — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, is pressured by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday at TD Garden. Nobody could stop Doncic, who had 36 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field, 8 rebounds and 5 assists as the Mavericks beat the Celtics 113-108.