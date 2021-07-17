PITTSFIELD — Roberta McCulloch-Dews, of Hinsdale, is among eight new members elected to the board of directors of the Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts.
McCulloch-Dews, who serves as director of administrative services within the office of the Pittsfield mayor, and as public information officer for the city of Pittsfield, will serve a two-year term.
McCulloch-Dews, a communications professional with more than 20 years of experience, holds a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from New York University, and a master’s degree in social and public policy and an advanced certificate in project management from the State University of New York-Empire.