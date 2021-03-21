NORTH ADAMS — The MCLA men's lacrosse program had an opportunity to see its first action last spring before COVID-19 canceled the season.
The Trailblazers were able to play a small handful of games in their inaugural season. They were not, however, able to put a first ever tally in the win column. That changed in Saturday's season opener.
MCLA picked up a 6-3 win over visiting Northern Vermont-Lyndon, starting the 2021- campaign with the program's first victory.
The North Atlantic Conference foe struck first, but MCLA quickly evened it up with a goal from local product Nicholas Waterman. The score was tied 2-2 after one period.
Johnny Hebert's second strike put the Trailblazers in front for good, taking an assist from Elias Clement for the 3-2 lead with 10 minutes, 49 seconds left in the half.
Waterman tagged on an insurance tally off a feed from Dan Cook, and the 4-2 halftime lead was necessary. NVL scored first out of the break, but got no closer as Clement and Pittsfield's Brandon Murray scored to put the game out of reach.
Hebert had two goals and two assists. Hoosac Valley graduate Brady Larkin made eight saves in net to earn the win.
MCLA returns to action Saturday at home against Husson. No spectators are permitted.