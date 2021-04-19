The search is underway in North Adams for a women's basketball coach at MCLA.
The school has been without a head coach since Loren Stock's contract was not renewed at the end of the 2019-20 season. Since MCLA did not have a basketball season in the 2020-21 school year, the job remains open.
"Typically, when we post around this time for our jobs, mid-April or May. The start date will be around the first week of August," MCLA athletic director Laura Mooney said. "As soon as we feel like we have a strong enough pool, we'll start to have the meetings come together, and start talking to candidates.
"My hope is that we have something finalized — if this thing is posted by mid-April — maybe by the end of May, hopefully have an offer out there to somebody, to announce in the early summer. That would be my hope."
The official announcement is for a full-time women's basketball coach/Athletics Communications assistant. It was, in fact, posted on April 14 and any interested candidate needs to apply by May 14.
According to the Help Wanted add found on higheredjobs.com, the coach will need to "effectively manage all aspects of the women's basketball program including, but not limited to: supervise and mentor assigned staff and student-athletes, recruit, schedule, plan, develop, promote, coordinate, evaluate and other administrative duties as assigned that will continually improve the women's basketball program."
The posting also says that full-time coaches have one or more additional administrative responsibilities as assigned by the Director of Athletics.
The posting requires candidates to have at least a Bachelor's Degree, with a Master's preferred. The candidate is required to have college-level coaching or relative coaching and/or playing experience.
The MCLA athletic director said that while having been a head coach is preferable, it is not necessarily a deal breaker.
"In our postings, I think head coaching experience is always listed as preferred qualification," said Mooney. "It all depends on who we get in the mix. We don't always get candidates with some of the preferred qualifications."