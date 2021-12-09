WASHINGTON — Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, filed suit Wednesday against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in an attempt to persuade a federal judge to block the committee’s subpoenas.
Meadows’ suit came hours after the committee said it would move forward with a criminal contempt of Congress referral against Meadows, after he refused to appear for a scheduled deposition.
His lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, accuses the committee of issuing “two overly broad and unduly burdensome subpoenas” against him, including one sent to Verizon for his phone and text data.
“Mr. Meadows faces the harm of both being illegally coerced into violating the Constitution,” his lawsuit contends. It asks a judge to declare the subpoenas “unlawful and unenforceable,” and claims the inquiries violate his constitutional rights to free speech and privacy.
The committee did not immediately announce a date for its vote on the contempt referral against Meadows, which is all but certain to be approved and sent to the full House, where lawmakers are likely to pass it, formally recommending that the Justice Department prosecute Meadows. It would be the third time the committee has moved to hold a recalcitrant witness in criminal contempt.
“The select committee is left with no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the committee, wrote to Meadows’ lawyer, George Terwilliger.
In a statement Wednesday night, Thompson and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee’s vice chair, said that Meadows’ “flawed lawsuit won’t succeed at slowing down the select committee’s investigation or stopping us from getting the information we’re seeking.”
The committee now has interviewed more than 275 witnesses and obtained tens of thousands of documents. Those cooperating include some members of former Vice President Mike Pence’s inner circle, including Marc Short, his former chief of staff. But, several high-profile witnesses are stonewalling the panel, in line with a directive from Trump.
Meadows joins Trump in suing the committee to try to block its investigation.
Meadows, who has turned over thousands of pages of documents to the committee, informed the panel Tuesday that he no longer was willing to sit for a deposition that had been scheduled for Wednesday, reversing a deal he had reached with the panel just last week to be interviewed by its investigators. The leaders of the committee immediately threatened to charge Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina, with contempt of Congress if he did not appear.
Thompson said Meadows had provided some useful information to the committee, including a November email that discussed appointing an alternative slate of electors to keep Trump in power and a Jan. 5 message about putting the National Guard on standby.
Meadows also turned over to the committee his text messages with a member of Congress in which the lawmaker acknowledged that a plan to object to President Joe Biden’s victory would be “highly controversial,” to which Meadows responded, “I love it.” And he furnished text exchanges about the need for Trump to issue a public statement Jan. 6 aimed at persuading the mob marauding through the Capitol in his name to stand down.
But, Meadows also informed the committee that he had turned in the cellphone he used Jan. 6 to his service provider and that he was withholding about 1,000 text messages connected with the device, Thompson said, prompting additional questions and the need for more cooperation and a deposition.
“There is no legitimate legal basis for Mr. Meadows to refuse to cooperate with the select committee and answer questions about the documents he produced, the personal devices and accounts he used, the events he wrote about in his newly released book and, among other things, his other public statements,” Thompson wrote.