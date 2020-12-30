Mendel top stories for A2 Box
As a year like no other winds to a close, The Eagle’s reporters look back on the five most memorable stories they covered in 2020. Each reporter’s list is available online, and all this week, selections from a different reporter’s picks will be highlighted in this space each day until the new year. Today, Jake Mendel recounts his No. 5 story. To see his other picks, and read the full stories, visit BerkshireEagle.com/news/local.
It isn’t often that you receive the opportunity to talk about an out-of-this-world hometown hero preparing to blast off into space for the fourth time. Stephanie Wilson grew up in Pittsfield and has joined NASA’s Artemis program, which hopes to undertake human missions to Mars.