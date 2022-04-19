STOCKBRIDGE — After a two-year hiatus, the Mercy Sunday celebration returns this weekend to the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy in Stockbridge.
Unlike previous gatherings that drew between 15,000 and 20,000 pilgrims, the attendance limit for both Saturday and Sunday has been capped at 5,000 due to the pandemic.
Attendees had to register online and the maximum has been reached for both days, according to organizers.
“I am delighted, after a two-year absence, to make this announcement, which involved months of careful planning and consultation with the local authorities,” said Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC, rector of the National Shrine. “As we are only just emerging from the pandemic, there are several modifications to share, and requirements that visitors had to fulfill before coming to Stockbridge.”
Because of the pandemic, all buildings and the chapel, except for the gift shop, will be closed to the general public over the weekend, and the three scheduled liturgical services will be held outside. They will not be televised or livestreamed.
There will be a televised Mass (closed to the public) on Sunday beginning at noon on the Eternal Word Television Network.
The Saturday vigil Mass will be at 4 p.m,. with two masses on Sunday rather than one as in previous years. The Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Divine Mercy Sunday is an international Catholic feast day after Easter Sunday promoting Jesus’ message that he’s merciful to everyone and that people should trust in his mercy and lead a compassionate life.
From scorching heat to bitter cold, wind and snow, pilgrims have braved weather extremes on Eden Hill. The forecast for this weekend is somewhat seasonable, with fair skies and daytime highs in the 50s.