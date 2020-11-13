When the Commonwealth of Massachusetts announced updated guidelines for youth and amateur sports a week ago, it was thought that requirements for winter sports would be coming from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.
The various MIAA committees have been working on formulating a series of regulations that will make it feasible to play high school basketball and hockey. Those regulations or recommendations have not been released as of Friday.
But on Thursday, the MIAA did publish a list of updates that came from the Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The release from the MIAA was designed to “provide additional and needed clarity to our membership,” the release read.
The first change in standards is that athletes who are competing in low risk sports are exempt from wearing masks during active play. That would include, for Berkshire County high schools, Nordic and Alpine skiing. The change in guidelines allows for not having to wear masks during active competition when “participants can consistently maintain at least 14 feet distance from each other throughout the duration of active play.”
One other major change refers to out-of-state border athletes or coaches who become subject to Massachusetts’ travel orders.
An athlete from New York state who plays for an AAU basketball team in Berkshire County, for example, would have to test or quarantine every time the player comes across the state line. While Massachusetts provides an exception for crossing state lines for work, sports activities are not included. There are no exceptions for private athletics.
The only exception to that guideline is if the aforementioned New York state athlete goes to a high school in Massachusetts. He or she would not be subject to the travel order if playing in a school-related competition.
There is no change to the guideline that teams from outside of Massachusetts can not cross into, say, Berkshire County, to play a game or compete against another team. If a facility hosts an out-of-state team, it risks closure.
The Commonwealth, and by extension, the MIAA has discouraged out-of-state travel.