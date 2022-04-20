No matter how much you train, there are some things you just can’t out-run.
Some may have noticed, this column wasn’t in Friday’s paper as it had been over the preceding weeks. Quite simply, that’s because I wasn’t running at the time.
After 25 months, multiple Zensah athletic masks and nostril swabs, COVID-19 finally ripped its way through my household the past two weeks. Everybody has since recovered, and save for me eating Easter ham by myself on my brother’s back porch, things have returned mostly to normal.
My wife got hit first and with the hope of delaying the inevitable, I took to living mostly out of the basement for a week to prevent both of E’s parents from being couch quarantined at the same time. On the bright side, though, this also allowed me to up my mileage. Since she was home from work for the requisite stretch, naptime for the kid meant more opportunity for dad to pound pavement. I strung together five straight days and then started zeroing down some speed work toward the eight-minute mile pace over the weekend.
On Monday, though, I woke up congested and took it easy. We had to handle a toddler tinderbox a couple days prior when E’s fever lit up, so I figured it was just a matter of time.
I went out for a six-miler on Tuesday at a real light pace, but then thought better of it after a positive test and forced myself to take the next four days off. Personally, I never had more than a stuffy nose, a minor symptom that has persisted for about a week. I’ll consider myself extremely lucky on that account.
Even luckier, timing around the holiday worked out so we were able to finish my quarantine in Maine, where I tested the endurance waters with some slow jogs to the beach.
I’m tentative to say it’s behind us now and I’m going to try to take advantage of school vacation week here to get back to where I was 10 days ago.
What’s Next?
The setback of COVID is going to push back my incorporation of some speed work into my training, but hopefully only for a week. I want to log some more miles this week and test the waters on a long run this weekend.
Given that we’re still more than four weeks out from the Steel Rail Half Marathon on May 22, I think there’s enough time to spend another handful of runs working out the kinks, sinuses and lungs. Then we’ll hit the track and see what’s up.
There are also some tune-ups on the horizon.
First, the annual May Day Races put on by the Dalton CRA.
On May 1, the CRA will host its 45th annual event at Nessacus Middle School to benefit their youth programs.
Per a release:
“With major sponsorship by Greylock Federal Credit Union, races include 5K and 10K races with chip timing, a non-competitive 2-mile walk, the Obstacles & Popsicles kids’ races for ages 8 and under, and a 1-mile Splatter Sprint.”
The bulk of those races start at 9 a.m., with the kids events at 10 a.m. You can check DaltonCRA.org for more information on registration.
I’m still a ‘maybe’ on the May Day Races, though it does sound like a blast. I’ve got a wedding in New York on April 30, so making it back for the starting gun might be too tall a task.
There’s also the Women’s Community Running Race on Mother’s Day (May 8). Put on by Berkshire Running Center as a benefit for the Elizabeth Freeman Center, it’s always an inspirational and fun event. The Women’s 5K goes off at 8:30 a.m., with a kids race preceding it and a community race following, all starting at Berkshire Community College. Hit up BerkshireRunningCenter.com for more info.
Boston Marathoners
Finally, I think I’d be remiss to not mention Marathon Monday here. While I personally swear by the half marathon distance — if I can have a beer on a lawn within two hours of starting, count me in — it’s always a great day in Massachusetts, even though I was watching on a TV in the Pinetree State as Peres Jepchirchir and Ababel Yeshaneh battled back and forth.
Per my searching, there were 12 finishers on Boylston Street who listed a Berkshire County town as their residence. Three were from Great Barrington and eight were over 55 years old.
Pittsfield 24-year-old Nick Turner was the top local finisher in 2 hours, 48 minutes, 11 seconds. That’s a scorching 6:25/mile pace. Turner was the youngest local in Boston.
Williamstown’s Stephanie Boyd, at 61 the county’s oldest finisher, crossed in 3:37.40. Another Williamstown resident, Nicole Armbrust, 47, finished in 3:46.10.
Antonio Polson, a 32-year-old out of Dalton, ran in 3:27.27, while 100-marathon veteran Jennifer Bell crossed in 4:36.11.
Lenox’s David Oelberg, 58, finished in 3:29.25.
Sheffield’s Allison Lassoe, 59, finished in 4:11.28.
Lee’s Karen Vidoli, 60, finished in 4:27.56.
Lanesborough’s David Wilson, 60, finished in 4:39.31.
The Great Barrington trio consisted of 58-year-old Laura Stephen who crossed in 3:40.44, 59-year-old Daniel Whitehead who crossed in 3:53.43, and 28-year-old Stephanie Vaughn who crossed in 4:40.24.
If I missed anyone accidentally, please reach out!