CLEVELAND — Wade Miley’s 4-year-old son, Jeb, convinced him to put a temporary tattoo of the Hulk on his right forearm for his start against the Indians.
He might need to get some permanent ink.
“I got no muscles at all,” Miley said, smiling. “Maybe this gave me some strength.”
Miley pitched like a super hero.
The Cincinnati left-hander tossed baseball’s second no-hitter in three days — and fourth already this season — leading the Reds to a 3-0 win Friday night over the Cleveland Indians, who were no-hit for the second time in a month.
Miley (4-2) relied on breaking pitches and his experience of 11-plus major league seasons to baffle the Indians and throw Cincinnati’s 17th no-hitter and first since Homer Bailey in 2013.
“It’s so far-fetched,” the 34-year-old said. “I’m speechless. It still hasn’t sunk in.”
The easy-going Miley said he shook off an 83-minute rain delay to start the game by “goofing off” in the clubhouse and then followed Baltimore’s John Means, who no-hit Seattle on Wednesday, to continue an early run of pitching gems in 2021 — quickly becoming the Year of the No-No.
Miley’s joined the ’21 no-hitter club that was started by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove who threw the first in Padres’ history on April 9. Five days later, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón blanked the Indians, just missing a perfect game when he hit a batter in the ninth inning.
Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta on April 25, but that one isn’t recognized as official because it didn’t go nine innings.
This is the earliest in a calendar year there have been four no-hitters since 1917, when the fourth was thrown on May 5 and the fifth on May 6. It’s no wonder, with hitters entering Friday batting a record-low .233 this season.