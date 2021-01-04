NORTH ADAMS -- Mill City Productions announces a virtual staged reading of Jason Odell Williams’ comedic drama "Church & State," 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 on Mill City's Facebook page.
A link will be posted on the community theater's Facebook page that day and sent out to those on MCP's mailing list.
Details can be found on MCP's Facebook page or by visiting millcityproductions.org. Questions can be emailed to contactmillcity@gmail.com
The play deals with a GOP politician in the heartland who experiences a crisis of faith after a school shooting. As his political team scrambles to keep him on message, the story leaks out and forever changes his political career.
Formed in 2004, Mill City Productions is a 501(c)3 non-profit. Serving the community of Northern Berkshire County, MCP is a community-based, multigenerational collaborative focused on creating an outlet for expression and education for theatrical veterans and novices alike.
Mill City Productions
P.O. Box 1002
North Adams, MA 01247
Lindsey Hollenbaugh
Managing Editor of Features
o. 413-496-6211
75 South Church Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201