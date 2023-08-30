Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy for the People" tour, a race and democracy summit sponsored by the Congressional Black Caucus on July 28, 2023, in Houston. The Biden administration proposed a new rule Tuesday, that would make 3.6 million more U.S. workers eligible for overtime pay, reviving an Obama-era policy effort that was ultimately scuttled in court. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)