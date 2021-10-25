Twenty-five students from Monument Mountain and Lenox Memorial high schools form a cooperative crew team that competes in the fall and spring at regattas throughout the region. Under the coaching of Joan Schultz and assistant coach Evan Westlake, the team practices at Stockbridge Bowl and were seen here in action on Friday. The athletes are divided into groups and paired with the boats that fit them best: one-, two- or four-person rowing shells or an eight-person crew with a coxswain. This weekend, the team will compete in its final regatta of the season, The Head of the Fish, in Saratoga, N.Y., which has 120 high schools, universities and boat clubs entered in this year’s event.