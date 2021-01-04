Massachusetts high school-age athletes have had a pretty unusual nine months. For basketball players, that time period has been truly bizarre.
"We were supposed to play [AAU basketball] all the way into the summer. We got canceled," said Connor Hanavan. "Zero Gravity on the AAU circuit, had COVID restrictions and they just shut down in the spring."
Hanavan is a junior at Monument Mountain High School and a member of the Northern Berkshire Phenoms AAU team. Finding court time has been a challenge for any basketball player who had been set to run with their amateur teams in the summer or the fall.
"We have been playing in the spring, summer and fall outside at any of the parks that were open," Hanavan said. "We're just trying to get some reps. Then we got indoors for about a month down at the Housy Dome, but then the COVID cases were going up, so we had to stop doing that.
"Now we're just waiting for the [basketball] season to start."
Hanavan was a key member of the 2019-20 Monument boys hoop team that went 17-6 and lost by one point to eventual champion Sabis in the Western Massachusetts Division III semifinals. The sophomore guard averaged 15 points a game for head coach Randy Koldys.
But for players like Hanavan, the summer and the fall were supposed to be big opportunities to get out on the AAU circuits and show what they've got in front of prep school and college coaches.
"There are prep schools and some colleges, I've been in contact with some colleges. I have a recruiting website and I've been reaching out to a lot of schools," he said. "Some have gotten back to me. A lot of D-III and D-II schools have gotten back to me. I'm ahead of the game. I started it in the spring of my sophomore year, hoping that we would have an AAU season. Not having an AAU season last year really slowed down the recruiting process.
"I have two more years left of high school and another AAU season, hopefully, coming up in the spring."
Hanavan said he has posted videos of his sophomore season and a showcase he participated in back in October. What he is doing is no different than what student-athletes from around Berkshire County and beyond are doing.
Much like all the other athletes, Hanavan said he is hoping that there will be a season this winter.
"I really don't want to lose this year because of COVID and everything," Hanavan said. "This COVID has pushed everything back. We should be [a month in]. It's hard to find gyms because there are no gyms open for us to play.
"The process has really slowed everybody down."