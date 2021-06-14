Tennis is in my blood.
Imagine how I felt a few years ago, when I kept seeing empty public tennis courts all across the Berkshires. No players. It was especially troubling to not see any children out there, enjoying a volley or rushing the net.
Where were the kids? Why were they not playing on these public courts? These questions inspired me to ask a lot of questions from a wide array of residents about local youth sports generally and tennis specifically.
I often thought back to my childhood when my parents encouraged me to enter tennis programs founded by some of the leading tennis coaches of that generation. Their early encouragement (and not without their sacrifice of having to shuttle me to those tennis programs) proved pivotal. For me, tennis became a passion and an important building block in my life. The tennis programs surrounded me with lifelong friends. We all had a passion to improve our playing abilities. But it was also fun.
I recently found some interesting 2020 data about parents and their desired outcomes for their kids in sports. Mental health, physical health, fun and development of social skills far outpaced all the other benefits of sports participation, including competition. Looking back, I am sure this data also reflected my parents' thinking of why they were making a sacrifice for me to play tennis.
Throughout my educational and work journey, the dividends of playing tennis were everywhere. The dedication to the sport and determination to succeed spilled out into all other aspects of my life. Tennis taught me the values of friendship and hard work on and off the court. It helped me navigate the different challenges in life. Tennis introduced me to important mentors. By my mid-20s, tennis had taken me around the country and world.
More recently in my life, I couldn't shake the questions: Where are the kids on the courts? Are they missing the same opportunities that I had? Is there a small contribution that I can make to the children of Berkshire County?
That's how Berkshire Moonball Tennis Academy was born. A “moonball” is a high shot in tennis. At our academy, we strive to aim high through our mission to promote the growth of local youth through the game of tennis.
Berkshire Moonball Tennis Academy is a community-based nonprofit organization founded this year by a handful of local residents dedicated to making tennis available to the children of Berkshire County. Our goal is not only to introduce children to the game of tennis, but also to provide them with high-level coaching, as well as invaluable life skills and sportsmanship lessons.
Together with our coaches, we have collaborated to create a program that focuses on the whole child by teaching tennis and peoplehood skills, such as dedication, hard work and perseverance. Our coaching staff is comprised of top men’s and women’s coaches from Williams College. They are incredibly experienced with all aspects of teaching tennis and the related life skills that compliment sportsmanship and hard work.
At the academy, we value providing the children of our community with the opportunity to learn the game of tennis, especially those who might not otherwise have access to a similar high-quality program.
Finally, we aim to cultivate the community’s trust and respect.
The great American Arthur Ashe once famously noted about children and the sport of tennis: “Our idea is to use tennis as a way to gain and hold the attention of young people so that we can teach them about matters more important than tennis.”
We believe these profound words to be true and important to remember as we launch our own local initiative.
Berkshire Moonball Tennis Academy is proud to announce the launch of our 2021 Summer Program, a three-week session at Herberg Middle School in Pittsfield. The program will run Monday through Friday, July 19 through Aug. 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. We welcome children ages 7 to 15 of all skill levels. Every participant will take home a tennis racquet to keep. Financial aid is available.
Register today at www.bershiremoonballtennis.com.
Space is strictly limited to 30 children. Follow and message us on Facebook @BerkshireMoonballTennis and Instagram @BerkshireMoonball. Questions? Email r.kozupsky@berkshiremoonballtennis.com.