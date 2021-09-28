WILLIAMSTOWN — After two-plus weeks on the sideline, Jane Skavlem wasn’t sure how her injured ankle would hold up, or if she remembered how and where to fit in with the Mounties.
Two goals in a 3-1 home win over Monument Mountain later, Skavlem felt pretty seamless.
“I was a little nervous for today. Obviously a bit of a mental block and I only had a practice or two before this,” said Skavlem, who sprained her ankle early in Greylock’s second game and hadn’t played since. “But it felt a lot better than I expected.”
And for the goals.
“It felt good, really good to be back,” she added. “Just some nice reassurance that I’m not totally out of sorts.”
The Mounties won for the third consecutive game, improving their record to 5-2-0. Monument Mountain, which played to a scoreless draw the night before with Granby, dropped to 2-2-4.
Greylock led 2-0 at halftime and held that margin until the 60th minute, when the Spartans finally made good on an opportunity.
Senior Elee Hull set up freshman Iris Firth off a throw-in deep in Greylock territory. Firth took a side approach and beat Greylock keeper Mai O’Connor to halve the Mounties’ lead with 20 minutes to play.
The salve for Greylock was to go back on the offensive. Lily McDermott had a long push into the Spartans zone, but was turned around by defender Kayleigh Davis. Livia Morales — who scored in the first half off a free kick — had a shot set aside by Monument goalie Emily Mead. The pressure kept coming, though, and eventually, Skavlem broke through for her second strike of the day.
McDermott did the leg work on it and blasted a shot off an oncoming Mead’s chest at the front edge of the box. The rebound was tapped to the side by McDermott, and as Mead retreated back to the goal as quickly as she could, Skavlem stepped into the follow-up shot and arched it in.
“Toward the end, we had tons of opportunities that we couldn’t put away,” said Monument coach Miguel Silva. “Once they scored their third goal, it’s tough to come back at that point.”
The Spartans did manage a couple more tries. Hull sent a shot just wide off a corner kick a few minutes later. Inside the final five minutes, Ava Gamberoni punched a shot attempt off the Greylock crossbar.
“We’ve been kind of hurt with injuries, down three starters. We’ve got some JV people and play people in different positions,” said Silva. “Yesterday’s game was tough, but today overall I think we played fairly well. We moved the ball well, which is more important to me than getting a win or loss at this point.
“The positive overall is that players are stepping up.”
The Mounties had a few days off leading up to Tuesday’s tilt, after defeating Hoosac Valley and Mahar last week. During the stretch, Skavlem, a junior midfielder, took stock of what Greylock was and could be this year.
“My teammates have been very supportive. It’s pretty much the same team with a few new people, and the new girls are great. They’re enthusiastic and happy to be here, which we love,” she said. “We’re all really supportive of each other, keeping our heads up, and I think that’s something that’s really important that this team does well.”
One of those new faces is freshman Maire Scanlon, who splits time helping out senior captains Mackenzie Sheehy and Zoe Armet on the backline with working the midfield. After about 35 scoreless minutes Tuesday, Scanlon managed to send a looping pass crossed into the Monument box. Skavlem got on the end of it and redirected a shot as Mead tried to recover.
A minute later, Morales bent in her free kick and it was suddenly 2-0 Mounties.
Both team’s up-top speedsters found it tough gaining much footing against the opposition’s defense. McDermott, Greylock’s leading scorer, got a steady dose of Hull and Davi. Meanwhile, Gamberoni had a couple of good looks quickly closed out on by Sheehy.
———
Monument 0 1 — 1
Greylock 2 1 — 3
First Half — MG — Skavlem (Scanlon), 35:00; MG — Morales (free kick), 36:00.
Second Half — MM — Firth (Hull), 60:00; MG — Skavlem (McDermott), 69:00.
Saves — MM: Mead 6; MG: O’Connor 3.