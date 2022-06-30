PITTSFIELD — MountainOne Insurance has realigned its two Pittsfield offices to better serve its customers needs.
The office located in the William Stanley Business Park of the Berkshires on Silver Lake Boulevard will now be the hub for all personal insurance needs. MountainOne Insurance’s downtown Pittsfield office at 101 South St. will become the company’s new location for business insurance needs and the firm’s commercial lending team.
The South Street location will also serve client needs for life insurance, Medicare, investments and surety bonding. MountainOne took over the South Street location when it acquired Cross Insurance’s Pittsfield office in January.
All offices can be reached via the MountainOne Customer Care Center at 855-444-6861.