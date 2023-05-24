On Sunday, May 28, Matt Capeless and Movember will be hosting “Intro to Track and Field Youth Camp.” An event for children eight and up, at the Taconic High School track. Check in is at 9:30 a.m. and the event will go from 10 a.m. to noon.
Attendees can learn about track and field from Taconic and Pittsfield High coaches and athletes as well as the benefits of mental health and mental health awareness. There will be prizes and giveaways and free Movember sweatshirts will be given out to the first 50 to register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intro-to-track-field-tickets-636830115017.