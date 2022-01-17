The Berkshire Eagle set up a time-lapse video outside the Berkshire General Store on North Street in Pittsfield to capture Sunday night's snowstorm. High winds and heavy snow were followed by rain this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, where schools and local, state and federal offices were already closed.
There's a winter storm warning in effect through 10 p.m.
Photos: Heavy snow in the Berkshires
Rain followed about six inches of heavy snow that fell overnight in the Berkshires, making travel on Martin Luther King Jr. day difficult.
Purchase photos here.