A look back at 2021 in photos

For many of us, 2021 allowed for a return to normalcy. Schools and businesses reopened, and many of our canceled traditions were enjoyed again. Here's a look at the important moments of 2021.
January
Season pass holders hit the slopes on opening day at Bousquet Ski Area in Pittsfield. Jan. 9, 2021.
Emergency management personnel from Northern Berkshire County run a vaccination clinic drill — with local officials to act as vaccine recipients — to help prepare staff and volunteers for upcoming clinics for emergency responders in the region, at The St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish Center in North Adams. Jan. 9, 2021.
Frost clings to the trees on Lenox Mountain in Kennedy Park, Lenox. Jan. 11, 2021.
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer delivers her 2021 State of the City address, for the first time in a virtual format. Feb. 1, 2021.
Volunteers load bags and boxes with groceries at South Congregational Church in Pittsfield as part of a partnership between Berkshire United Way, Berkshire Bounty, and Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires to give out groceries around the county in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Jan. 18, 2021.
February
A Pittsfield police officer directs traffic at a clinic at Berkshire Community College. COVID-19 vaccination eligibility opened to the general public in Massachusetts for people over 75 years of age on Feb. 2, 2021.
Berkshire County public safety officials recognize local health care workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic with a convoy of emergency vehicles outside Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Feb. 11, 2021.
Robert Markey refines the edges of the ’s’ in Pittsfield as he and Peter Vacchina carve 10 blocks of ice, plus one for a heart at the end, that will read as ‘Pittsfield love’ outside of the Berkshire Museum in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the city’s 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival. This year in response to COVID-19 concerns, the festival featured virtual and outdoor events suitable for social distancing. Feb. 11, 2021.
Anna Artist, age 6, works on her classwork as St. Mary's School in Lee celebrates 100 days of no COVID-19 cases since the return of in-person schooling. Feb. 25, 2021.
Marc Strout, detective sergeant in the Pittsfield Police Department, is the first to salute the new Dalton Police Chief, his wife, Deanna Strout, at her swearing-in ceremony. Strout is Dalton’s first woman Police Chief. Feb. 27, 2021.
March
This fire hydrant on Catherine Street in North Adams is covered with an orange plastic bag printed with the words "Not in service." Nearly every neighborhood and main road in the city is afflicted with at least one fire hydrant that is not functional. March 6, 2021.
Zach Adams of Berkshire Sanctuaries, center, leads a group in a birding workshop to try and find winter finches on the first day of spring at the Housatonic River Valley Wildlife Management Area in Lenox. March 20, 2021.
An honor guard leads Pittsfield firefighters in a procession in honor of retired Deputy Chief Mike Polidoro. The procession circled through Polidoro’s neighborhood and included dozens of vehicles and hundreds of firefighters from Pittsfield and other local departments, who greeted Polidoro and members of his family. Polidoro, who had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, died in late March. March 17, 2021.
Lee Police Chief Craig Desantis speaks at a ceremony for the unveiling of the sign for 23 Chief Roosa Way, the road that leads to Lee Elementary School, in honor of the town’s former police chief, Jeff Roosa, who had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, passed away in May. March 19, 2021.
Former Olympian Conrad Mainwaring, 69, is arraigned in Berkshire County Superior Court in Pittsfield on multiple charges of sexual assault against young boys when he served as the track coach at Camp Greylock in Becket in the 1970s. March 16, 2021.
April
Capitol Police officers transport the casket of their fellow officer, the late William “Billy” Evans, after a police procession escorted his casket to Pacioreck Funeral Home in Adams on the eve of his funeral. Evans was killed as a result of injuries sustained while on duty at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on April 2, when a driver rammed his vehicle through a barricade, crashing into Evans and another officer. Evans was born in North Adams. April 14, 2021.
Firefighters on duty at the Pittsfield Fire Department Headquarters salute after the funeral for Michael Polidoro, a former deputy chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, as the procession passes the station. Polidoro’s firefighting gear is on a chair in front of them. April 6, 2021.
Judge Mark Mason presides over the arraignment of Matthew Tucker and Cassandra Barlow-Tucker in Berkshire Superior Court. The Adams couple were arraigned on charges of involuntary manslaughter involving neglect of legal duty and reckless endangerment in the death of infant Kristoff Zenopolous in February of last year. April 8, 2021.
Not wanting to know exactly when the shot will go in her arm, Dondei Dean squeezes her eyes shut and grabs boyfriend Nick Russo tightly in anticipation of her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in her car outside of Community Health Programs' Mobile Health Unit in Lee. The nurses stopped at various locations throughout the Berkshires, providing vaccinations to community members in their cars. April 23, 2021.
Beekeeper Joe Moncecchi grabs a marker to take notes as he inspects and cleans his hives at Hancock Shaker Village, checking on the health of the hives and making space for them to grow for the season. Moncecchi says his hives are healthy this year with little loss to mites. He also is not wearing protective gear as he is used to bee stings and the hives aren't 'angry.' “Sometimes you know they are angry and you have to suit up.” Moncecchi maintains bee yards all over the Berkshires and 25 hives at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield. April 28, 2021.
May
People wait in line to receive COVID-19 vaccinations during a walk-in vaccination clinic from at the parish center at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in North Adams. More than 260 people walked in for a shot. May 7, 2021.
James Donovan of Pittsfield and Skyler Brooks of North Adams try to light their candles during a windy candlelight vigil for Jahaira DeAlto at Pontoosuc Park in Pittsfield. DeAlto, a longtime advocate for the transgender community who fought for marginalized communities in the Berkshires and beyond, was among two people slain in May in a Boston apartment. May 10, 2021.
Fire crews from around the region work to contain a wildland fire in the Clarksburg State Forest. The fire began May 14 and burned about 950 acres, the largest fire in more than two decades in Massachusetts. May, 17, 2021.
Fire rages at the George Apkin & Sons recycling center in North Adams. City residents were asked to stay indoors for several hours as the fire burned a pile of scrapped cars that sat about two stories high. No injuries were reported, and junkyard workers were able to evacuate safely. May 25, 2021.
Gordon Hamilton, of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 15, salutes a memorial urn before placing a poppy in it, to honor veterans who passed away this year as part of ceremonies for Memorial Day at Pittsfield Cemetery. May 31, 2021.
June
A Berkshire County Special Response Team vehicle transports the late former Lee Police Chief Jeffrey Roosa on Wednesday to the First Congregational Church. June 2, 2021.
The class of 2021 lines up on the football field for graduation at Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton. The class of 2021 was the last class to graduate from the old Wahconah building. June 5, 2021.
Graduates parade down Spring Street following graduation exercises at Mount Greylock Regional High School. June 12, 2021.
Berkshire County NAACP President Dennis Powell speaks to the gathered crowd at Park Square in Pittsfield during the first celebration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. June 19, 2021.
Mor'Glamazon performs during a Berkshire Pride "Show Your Pride Rally" on at Park Square in Pittsfield. June 26, 2021.
July
Kids rush into the street to grab candy thrown by the groups marching on Spring Street during the Williamstown Hometown Parade. July 4, 2021.
A large crowd gathers at Park Square in Pittsfield for a rally in support of the passage of the S.1 voting rights bill in the Senate. July 24, 2021.
Kimber King was saved from an overdose in her North Adams home by North Adams Ambulance EMT Stephen Murray, an administrator for the hotline, Never Use Alone. King is telling her story with the hope of changing public views of substance use disorder. July 29, 2021.
Kids warm up by running short sprints around the track at Taconic High School in Pittsfield at the start of the Pittsfield Youth Track and Field Games. Following a canceled year due to the pandemic, nearly 70 kids ranging from 6 to 14 years old laced up their sneakers to throw the javelin, participate in the long jump and discover the differences in running a mile and 400-meter race. July 31, 2021.
Joseph DiFilippo plays taps on the bugle at a ceremony outside of City Hall in Pittsfield to commemorate those who fought and died in the Korean War. July 31, 2021.
August
Capri the black lab splashes into the pool with her toy at the Camp Wagalot canine dock diving pool in Lenox. Aug. 4, 2021.
A vigil is held at Park Square in Pittsfield on the anniversary of the day the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, killing around 140,00 people. At 8:15 a.m., the time that the bomb fissioned above Hiroshima in 1945, the gathered participants held five minutes of silence in remembrance. Above, Clare Carter, a Buddhist nun, places a paper crane, bows and prays at a photo of a mother feeding her child after the U.S.’s bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. Aug. 6, 2021.
A crowd gathers at the gazebo to hear Allen Timmons and the Extraspecialties perform during the Great Barrington Concert Series. The Extra Specialties are a group of singers from the Great Barrington non-profit and tea house, ExtraSpecialTeas, which employs many people with special needs and helps them navigate mainstream adult life. More than 100 people were in attendance. Aug. 13, 2021.
Adams Police Sgt. Donna Malloy gives Will Hakes, 14, a pie in the face at a fundraising booth for the Hoosac Valley High School football team during the Susan B. Anthony Festival in downtown Adams. Aug. 21, 2021.
Pittsfield contact tracer Rosa Tobango sifts through data from her home office. The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant sent case counts trending upward in Pittsfield and Berkshire County, and after more than 18 months of work, contact tracers and nurses interviewed by The Eagle a year ago who said they were impressed with how conscientious county residents were toward one another and toward the public health staff now say their calls and advice are being politicized. Aug. 30, 2021.
September
Second graders have some creative fun with new school supplies in Marissa Plant and Nancy Symmes’ class at Stearns Elementary School in Pittsfield on the first day of school. Sept. 1, 2021.
The 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the Iraq/Afghanistan Memorial is recognized at Veterans Memorial Park in Pittsfield. Sept. 11, 2021.
Attendees hold candles as they walk the track in silence at the Relay for Life event at the Guardian Life building in Pittsfield. The event was scaled back from previous years due to COVID-19. Sept. 17, 2021.
Yemi Alade performs on the No Depression stage in Courtyard D during Fresh Grass. Roots Music was front and center at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams as the FreshGrass Festival marked its 10th anniversary. The event was canceled in 2020. Sept. 25, 2021.
Cows happily munch on the pulp left over from pumpkin carving in their pasture on the property at Naumkeag in Stockbridge. Each week during the garden’s Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show, the cows get the much-beloved treat as volunteers carve out 80 new pumpkins to add to the show. Sept. 29, 2021.
October
Friends and family of slain Capitol Police Officer William Francis Evans attend a memorial tree planting and bench installation at Noel Field in North Adams. Evans was killed in the line of duty in April. Oct. 3, 2021.
Thousands of spectators assemble along State, Main and Ashland streets as North Adams celebrates its 65th Fall Foliage Parade. The parade returns this year after having been canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020. Oct. 4, 2021.
Participants marched to the Housatonic River to pray in the celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day in Great Barrington. Oct. 11, 2021.
Suicide awareness group, Love of T, launched with a vigil in at Park Square in Pittsfield. David Cohen tries to shield his candle from the wind as he and his wife Carol attend the vigil. Oct. 26, 2021.
November
Mayoral candidates Lynette Bond, left, and Jennifer Macksey enter St. Elizabeth’s Parish Center together to cast their votes as the polls open on election day in North Adams. Jennifer Macksey was voted in as the first woman mayor in North Adams history. Nov. 2, 2021.
Monterey voters approve a citizens petition for an election recall special act during a special Town Meeting at the Monterey Pavilion, a move that some view as a way to remove a specific Select Board member from his seat. Nov. 6, 2021.
Maurice “Pops” Peterson records a live video of the installation of his mural. Maurice “Pops” Peterson reinvented Norman Rockwell’s Ruby Bridges for a giant installation above Center Street in Pittsfield in a celebration of the Jubilee Hill neighborhood. The project had many backers and was initiated by the West Side Legends, a community group in Pittsfield. The mural is a computer drawing printed on vinyl. Nov. 10, 2021.
Dalton American Legion Riders president Daniel Speth gives fist bumps to kids as he makes his way down South Street in a parade toward Veterans Memorial Park in Pittsfield for a ceremony in honor of Veterans Day. Nov. 11, 2021.
Sadie Miller, 6, holds onto her mom Stephanie Quinlan as she receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Kathy Lander, LPN, at Lanesborough Elementary School during a vaccination clinic. Nov. 11, 2021.
Players and coaches rush onto the field to celebrate their 24-19 win over arch rivals, UMass Amherst, at Pratt Field in Amherst. With the win, the Ephs secured the NESCAC title and a 9-0 season, the first in the school’s history. Nov. 13, 2021.