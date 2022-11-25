Twitter to relaunch premium service — again
Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired.
It’s the latest change to the social media platform that the billionaire Tesla CEO bought last month for $44 billion, coming a day after Musk said he would grant “amnesty” for suspended accounts and causing yet more uncertainty for users.
Twitter previously suspended the premium service, which under Musk granted blue-check labels to anyone paying $8 a month, because of a wave of imposter accounts. Originally, the blue check was given to government entities, corporations, celebrities and journalists verified by the platform to prevent impersonation.
In the latest version, companies will get a gold check, governments will get a gray check, and individuals who pay for the service, whether or not they’re celebrities, will get a blue check, Musk said Friday.
“All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates,” he said, adding it was “Painful, but necessary” and promising a “longer explanation” next week. He said the service was “tentatively launching” Dec. 2.
Twitter had put the revamped premium service on hold days after its launch earlier this month after accounts impersonated companies including pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co., Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, and even Musk’s own businesses Tesla and SpaceX, along with various professional sports and political figures.
Murkowski survives challenge from right
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican, has twice withstood challenges from more conservative factions of her party; more than a decade ago, she mounted a historical write-in campaign to beat a tea party favorite, and this year she won reelection after inflaming the ire of former President Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, Murkowski defeated fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who was backed by Trump, to win her fourth term in office. Murkowski won the ranked choice election with 54% of the vote with help from independents and Democrats.
Murkowski didn’t make Trump a focus of her campaign, emphasizing instead her seniority, record of delivering projects and funding for Alaska, and willingness to work across party lines as she sought to build a coalition of support. Trump figured prominently in the race, especially after Murkowski both called on him to resign and then voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. In 2020, before that year’s election and before Tshibaka jumped into the Senate race, Trump announced plans to campaign against Murkowski following her criticism of him: “Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!”
Trump later endorsed Tshibaka, which she credited with helping elevate her candidacy and name recognition. Murkowski’s impeachment vote and criticism of Trump were among the reasons state Republican party leaders cited last year in censuring her, further highlighting the moderate’s at-times fraught relationship with her own party.
6-foot-tall ‘Lobsta Mickey’ statue returns
A long-forgotten, and somewhat unsettling, statue of Mickey Mouse with giant lobster claws for hands has found its way back to Boston.
The 700-pound statue was last seen in the city nearly two decades ago at Quincy Market where it entertained tourists and shoppers — before slipping out of sight and into city lore after it was sold in 2005 at an auction organized by Disney.
In the interim, references to the 6-foot tall “Lobsta Mickey” appeared on Atlas Obscura, a website for oddball landmarks, and in a “Zippy the Pinhead” comic strip from 2019. Still, the statue itself — one of 75 Mickey Mouse-inspired sculptures commissioned for the cartoon character’s 75th anniversary — remained elusive.
That’s until Deon Point, creative director for the Boston sneaker store Concepts, became fixated on tracking down the creation. Concepts collaborates with Nike on a line of lobster-themed sneakers. Point told The Boston Globe that he spent five years following online threads before finally spotting a listing for the mouse/crustacean relic on eBay.
The statue had found its way to a New Jersey lawn, but was need of some repairs. It was discolored, split in sections and its concrete foundation had begun to crumble.
Point hired a local artist to refurbish and repaint the statue. He said he plans to keep “Lobsta Mickey” on display through the holidays, before finding a new, long- term home somewhere within Boston.
— The Associated Press