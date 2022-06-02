Senator: Chief unaware of 911 calls during siege
A Texas state senator says the commander at the scene of a school shooting in Texas was not informed of panicked 911 calls from inside the school building.
Sen. Roland Gutierrez said during a news conference Thursday that the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde did not make their way to school district police Chief Pete Arredondo.
The Democratic senator who represents the city called it a “system failure” that the calls were going to city police but not communicated to Arredondo.
The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety has said police didn’t confront the gunman more quickly because Arredondo believed the situation had morphed from an active shooting to a hostage situation. Nineteen children and two teachers died.
Gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
Police say a man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin identified the shooter as 45-year-old Michael Louis. He says the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and had called a clinic repeatedly complaining of pain.
Franklin says the doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Preston Phillips, was killed Wednesday, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and visitor William Love.
Queen Elizabeth II to skip event amid ‘discomfort’
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing “discomfort” at events on Thursday.
The palace says that with “great reluctance” the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip Friday’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.
“The queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade but did experience some discomfort,” it said.
Britain is marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of events over a long holiday weekend. Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. Many royal followers camped out overnight in London in hopes of getting a glimpse of the queen.
Maker of alternate vaccine hoping for FDA OK
Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.
The Food and Drug Administration is evaluating the vaccine made by Novavax. It’s late in the pandemic for a new choice. But with millions still unvaccinated — or who need a booster — the Maryland-based company is hoping to find a niche.
Its vaccine is made very differently than the widely used Pfizer and Moderna shots. Novavax’s COVID-19 shots are authorized in numerous other countries, but U.S. clearance is a key hurdle.
Raffensperger testifies in election probe
Georgia’s top elections official has testified before a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger entered a courthouse in Atlanta on Thursday and left without speaking to reporters after five hours. Raffensperger’s wife also entered and left after a shorter time.
Subpoenas obtained by The Associated Press show Raffensperger’s office was asked for any documentation surrounding a phone call in which Trump asked his fellow Republican to find enough votes for him to win Georgia. Trump directed his anger at Raffensperger after he refused to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow presidential election victory in Georgia.
