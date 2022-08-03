Indiana representative, aides killed in wreck
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said.
The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when a car crossed the center line on a state highway and collided head-on with the SUV Walorski was riding in, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. Three people in the SUV, including Walorski, 58, were killed, as was a woman driving the other car, authorities said.
Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served six years in the state’s Legislature.
Also killed in the crash were Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana; Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C.; and Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, according to the sheriff’s office.
Thomson was Walorski’s communications director, while Potts was her district director and the Republican chairman for northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County.
Wildfire wipes out community of 200
A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
At an evacuation center Wednesday, Bill Simms said that three of the four victims were his neighbors. Two were a married couple who lived up the road.
The 65-year-old retiree back to check on his property Tuesday and found it was destroyed.
“The house, the guest house and the RV were gone. It’s just wasteland, devastation,” Simms said. He found the body of one of his two cats, which he buried. The other cat is still missing. He was able to take his two dogs with him to the shelter.
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday and was still out of control on Wednesday, despite progress by firefighters who took advantage of rain from thunderstorms and lower temperatures.
More than 100 buildings ranging from homes to sheds have burned. The fire has charred nearly 90 square miles and is the largest in California so far this year.
Fire blamed on e-scooter battery kills woman, 5-year-old
A fire sparked by an electric scooter’s battery killed a woman and a 5-year-old girl inside a New York City apartment early Wednesday, authorities said.
The fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in a sixth-floor apartment in East Harlem, police said. A 5-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman were taken to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. A 46-year-old man was in serious condition at Harlem Hospital.
The Fire Department said on Twitter that the fire was caused by “lithium ion batteries from E-Bikes/Scooters.”
There have been dozens of fires sparked by the batteries used to charge electric bikes and scooters since the conveyances became legal to use on New York City streets in 2020. A 9-year-old boy was killed in a fire in Queens caused by an e-scooter charger on Sept. 1, 2021.
Like Wednesday’s fire, the 2021 fire started at around 2 a.m. Then-fire commissioner Daniel Nigro said at the time that bikes and scooters should never be charged overnight when people are sleeping.
— The Associated Press