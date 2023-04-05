Ex-Infowars employee gets home detention
A Texas man who worked for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ website, Infowars, was sentenced on Wednesday to four months of home detention for joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Samuel Montoya, 37, was employed as a video editor for Infowars when he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and captured footage of a police officer fatally sh
ooting a rioter, Ashli Babbitt. Before a judge announced his sentence, Montoya called himself “a member of the media” and said he regrets his “approach to filming and reporting on the events that day.”
U.S. District Judge John Bates said Montoya “doesn’t get a free pass ... just because he considered himself a journalist.”
“He was more than just a reporter,” the judge said before sentencing Montoya. “He was not just an observer. He was a participant.”
Montoya pleaded guilty in November to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in prison. Prosecutors recommended sentencing Montoya to 45 days of imprisonment.
Bates instead sentenced Montoya to 3 years of probation, including 120 days of home detention and 60 hours of community service, and ordered him to pay a $1,500 fine plus $500 in restitution.
Cash App founder slain in stabbing
Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday, according to the cryptocurrency platform and police.
The San Francisco Police Department did not disclose details about the circumstances of the attack, but said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the city’s Embarcadero waterfront at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. They found a 43-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds and the victim died at a hospital, the statement said.
Police did not identify the victim but MobileCoin confirmed Lee’s death in response to an email from The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Lee was fatally stabbed in the dense Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, near Google’s office and Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants.
3 charged with human smuggling, forced labor
Three members of the same family were charged in what federal prosecutors say was a scheme to smuggle Brazilian immigrants into the U.S. to work at two Massachusetts restaurants where they were forced to work long hours and threatened with harm.
Jesse James Moraes, 65, and his son Hugo Giovanni Moraes, 43, were charged in a superseding indictment with forced labor and attempted forced labor, according to a statement Tuesday from the U.S. attorney’s office. They are the owners of Taste of Brazil-Tudo Na Brasa and The Dog House Bar and Grill in the Boston suburb of Woburn.
Chelbe Willams Moraes, 62, who lives in Brazil and is the brother of Jesse Moraes, was charged with labor trafficking, attempted labor trafficking and money laundering conspiracy, prosecutors said.
“Individuals seeking to come to the United States for a better life to benefit themselves and their families were allegedly taken advantage of and deceived,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.
“We allege that these defendants endangered the victims they smuggled and compelled them to work through threats of violence and other serious harm.”
Lawyers for Jesse Moraes and Hugo Moraes in a joint statement described their clients as “hardworking immigrants who became U.S. citizens,” adding that the charges “are not supported by the evidence.”
No attorney for Chelbe Moraes was listed in court records.
— The Associated Press