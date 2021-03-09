Athletes at Williams College and most of the schools in the New England Small College Athletic Conference are one step closer to having a spring sports season.
"We're excited, and I know our kids will be excited to get back to it," Williams athletic director Lisa Melendy said, "and start us, hopefully, all on the path to more normal athletics as well as other activities on campus."
A statement from the 11 NESCAC presidents, and released on the conference's website late Tuesday afternoon, declared that the presidents have agreed on conference competition for all spring sports. The release describes the competition as "limited."
Competition will take place from mid-April to mid-May.
"Due to variations in local conditions, institutional policies and state travel restrictions, each institution will make its own determination whether to participate," the statement read. "Spring conference competition will take place in a sport only if there is the minimum number of NESCAC teams to sponsor play, and only if a school chooses to participate."
That minimum number of teams is six.
"The ADs have been working on this plan since last summer, when we were hoping we would find a way to do this in the fall," Melendy said, in a phone interview with The Eagle. "I think we've learned a lot of lessons. We've been working on this plan and retooling it with NCAA guidelines, state and local guidelines, and CDC guidelines."
In a letter to the Williams community from Frederick Puddester, vice president of Finance and Administration and Treasurer, along with Dean of the College Marlene Sandstrom, it was announced that Williams would jump in based on the NESCAC guidelines.
"Starting in mid-April, and assuming a continued safe outlook, Williams will allow travel for sports and other college-sponsored activities," the letter from Puddester and Sandstrom read. "Requirements will include participation in the campus COVID testing program and rapid antigen testing on the day of travel; traveling directly to the approved venue without stops; wearing masks at all times during trips, including during competition; with all activities held outdoors unless otherwise authorized; and no spectators or guests."
Melendy said at Williams, only team members and coaches, officials, and statisticians will be permitted on site in Williamstown.
A check of the athletics websites of the other NESCAC members shows that while the other 10 conference members will compete in the spring, Bowdoin and Middlebury report they will not compete in conference play. The other NESCAC members cited the NESCAC message and posted statements similar to the one Williams did.
A statement from Middlebury said that "While we will not be able to conduct athletics seasons as usual at Middlebury, we do plan to organize practices and limited competitive games with regional opponents."
"While Bowdoin will not participate in competition outside of Maine, consistent with our campus COVID-19 travel rules, I am happy to tell you that the College will offer the opportunity for some of our fall, winter, and spring varsity teams to compete in state with athletes from schools that have the same testing protocols as Bowdoin — including Bates and Colby — while also meeting health and safety guidelines," Bowdoin president Clayton Rose wrote in a letter to his campus.
The NCAA has left pathways open for national tournament competition in all three divisions. Whether Williams, or any NESCAC team would be able to compete, is not known at this time.
"This is one step at a time," Melendy said. "We're trying to keep the door open. We're one or two positive tests or an area surge that might change our direction completely."
Melendy said that Williams, and other NESCAC schools, could have schedules released late this week or sometime next week.