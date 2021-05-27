NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Darrow School has named Jaskaran Singh as valedictorian and Jaideep Lalli as salutatorian of the Class of 2021.
These students earned Darrow's top academic honors at the baccalaureate ceremony on Friday, May 7, and at the 89th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 8.
"Jaskaran and Jaideep represent the best of what students can accomplish at Darrow," said Head of School Andrew Vadnais. "They are proficient scholars, exemplary leaders, and I'm incredibly proud of their efforts and achievements during their time on the Mountainside."
Singh is the son of Joga Singh and Jaswinder Kaur of Carteret, N.J. As student body president, Singh's morning meeting announcements lifted the spirits of his fellow students, showing that his exuberant enthusiasm for life had a lasting effect on others.
He will attend Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., in the fall.
Lalli is the son of Paramjit Lalli and Baljinder Kaur of Carteret, N.J. He has served in numerous leadership positions, including Core Leader and a dormitory resident leader.
Lalli will attend Villanova University in Pennsylvania in the fall.