NEW YORK — Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff walked off the job for 24 hours Thursday, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper’s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years.
Reporters, editors, photographers and other employees planned a rally outside the Times’ offices, while the newspaper relied on international staff and other non-union journalists to deliver content to its more than 9 million subscribers in the U.S. and other countries.
The strike’s supporters include members of the fast-paced live news desk, which covers breaking news for the digital publication. The live desk was operating Thursday, focusing on the U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison as part of a prisoner exchange.
In an email to the newsroom, Times Executive Editor Joe Kahn said Thursday’s report would be “robust” but that producing it “will be harder than usual,” the newspaper reported in its own story on the strike.
More than 1,000 union members had pledged last week to strike starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday unless a deal could be reached to replace a contract that expired in March 2021. The two sides negotiated until Wednesday evening but remained far apart on issues including wages, remote work policies and the company’s employee evaluation system, which the union says is vulnerable to racial bias.
The NewsGuild said via Twitter that “management walked away from the table with five hours to go” before the planned strike.
“It’s never an easy decision to refuse to do work you love, but our members are willing to do what it takes to win a better newsroom for all,” The NewsGuild tweeted. “We know what we’re worth.”
New York Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha said in a statement that the sides were still in negotiations when the company was told that the strike was happening.
“It is disappointing that they are taking such an extreme action when we are not at an impasse,” she said.
The NewsGuild has argued that employees deserve better compensation for their roles in helping The New York Times become a success story in the long-beleaguered news industry.
The Times, which has grown its subscriber based in recent years, projected an adjusted operating profit of between $320 million and $330 million for 2022 in its most recent earnings report. However, Times Chief Executive Meredith Kopit Levien said in a companywide email that profits are still not what they were a decade ago, the Times reported.