ADAMS — The Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved a special permit allowing Cumberland Farms to operate 24 hours a day at the corner of Elm and Commercial streets.
The board imposed conditions on advertising and music broadcast at the fueling pumps — only allowing it from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. — to be sure the noise doesn’t bother neighbors overnight.
Board member Nat Karns also asked that more vegetation, of the evergreen variety which keeps its leaves in winter, be installed along the property lines between the store and neighbors to provide a further buffer from light or noise that might get through.
“It’s pretty sparse,” he said.
Otherwise, the board seemed satisfied with the design of the property.
The Cumberland Farms gas station and convenience store will feature eight fueling stations under a canopy on the 1.5-acre property, owned by Carol L. Ostrowski and Al's Service Center Inc. The building will measure 4,384 square feet.
Luke DeStefano, engineer for the project, said the project is a “complete raze and rebuild.”
He noted the company would install its own drainage and treatment system on the property that will drain stormwater, treat it for undesirable materials and then send it into the town’s drainage system.
During a previous meeting with the Conservation Commission, Peter Yeskey, regional director of real estate for First Hartford Realty Corp., which is handling the project for Cumberland Farms, said it is expected that after the site is cleared, testing would determine the condition of the soil that once housed eight fuel tanks.
The company expects to spend $200,000 on soil remediation, and to remove roughly 3,000 tons of soil, to be replaced with clean fill, before construction begins. There will be 27 parking spaces in front of the building. The project is expected to result in an investment in the property of several million dollars.
Cumberland Farms withdrew its first application in October 2018 after encountering vocal opposition to the proposal which centered on what some feared would be increased traffic.
Cumberland Farms operates a “legacy” store several hundred feet down the street, which would be closed and sold if the proposed project is completed.
The company still has several steps to take before securing town approval.