ADAMS — Police are searching for the driver of a car who they say hit a pedestrian Monday night on Columbia Street and left the scene without stopping to help.
The vehicle was described as a gray Hyundai Elantra. Adams police said in a Facebook post Wednesday that an officer was flagged down around 9:45 p.m. by a person who had been hit by a car while crossing Columbia Street in a crosswalk near the area of Burt Street and Dollar General.
The person told police that they crossed the street from east to west, and that two other vehicles had already stopped to let them pass through the crosswalk. As the person walked to the other side of the street, they were struck by the Hyundai, which was traveling south on Columbia Street.
Police said in the post that the driver of the Hyundai passed one of the vehicles that had stopped, and then struck the person. The drivers of the other two vehicles stopped after the accident, but the person who was hit did not get their identities.
Police did not describe the extent of the injuries the pedestrian suffered.
Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call Adams police at 413-743-1212.