ADAMS — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect who robbed the 7-Eleven on Columbia Street in early December.
The robbery occurred around 12:15 a.m. Dec. 8. A male displayed a handgun to the clerk, demanded items and then fled on foot, according to a Facebook post by the Adams Police Department.
The suspect was wearing two different camouflage sweatshirts — one with a blue, black and white pattern and another with a green, brown, black and tan pattern. He was also wearing a black coat over the sweatshirts, which had a distinct dotted pattern at the bottom.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to message Adams police through their Facebook page or call 413-743-1212, ext. 108.