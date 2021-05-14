ADAMS — Local officials are hoping to find a few good people to help fill four important posts on town boards.
The posts should have been filled during the recent town election, but nobody filed to run for the positions.
One post is a slot on the three-member Board of Health. There are also three vacant seats to fill on the five-member Parks Commission.
“The Parks Commission can’t function at all because they don’t have enough people to form a quorum,” said Town Administrator Jay Green. “And the Board of Health is an important board to the community. They are supposed to draft, implement and enforce health codes, and that’s essential — as we’ve seen during this pandemic.”
During the lack of commissioners, Green said the work of the Parks Commission has been to recommend what needs to be done to the Select Board for ratification. The Board of Health can still function with two members, but the workload makes it difficult.
Green wondered if the process for selecting people for some town boards might be better if they were to be appointed by the Select Board, rather than going through the election process.
“Do these boards need to be elected anymore?” Green asked. “Running for one of these positions is a barrier to engaging people in the public process. You have to register, collect signatures and run a campaign. I think that’s a lot to take on for someone who works full time and has a family. It’s just so time consuming.”