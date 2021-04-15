ADAMS — Pallbearers have brought the casket carrying the body of Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, where funeral services will be held Thursday morning.
A heavy rain fell as officers and other mourners stood on the steps of the church, some with their hands over their hearts and others saluting.
Once inside the church, a waterproof shield that had been placed over the casket was removed and the doors to the church were closed.
10:45 a.m.
Services are expected to begin soon for Capitol Police Office William "Billy" Evans at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.
Members of the Capitol Police Department have begun entering the church, and Massachusetts State Police troopers are staging outside.
The services are private, but members of the community can gather at 1 p.m. Thursday on Park Street to watch the funeral procession. From there, residents will be able to see the procession pass on its way to Bellevue Cemetery, where Evans' father, Howard Evans, is buried.
"We ask that if you choose to gather on Park Street, you do so [by practicing] social distancing and wearing a facial covering," town officials wrote in a news release Wednesday. "Please bring an American flag, if possible."
The town asked for patience as it hosts Evans' family, U.S. Capitol Police colleagues, other law enforcement agencies and public officials for the private funeral at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.
Evans, 41, was raised in North Adams and Clarksburg and was a graduate of Drury High School and Western New England University in Springfield. He served with the U.S. Capitol Police since 2003.
He was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate.
Evans lay in honor Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda, where President Joe Biden in a eulogy said he was “defined by his dignity, his decency, his loyalty and his courage.”