ADAMS — Dozens of veterans, their family and friends braved March-like weather atop Mt. Greylock on Sunday morning to honor those who died defending democracy.
Some 60 people — bundled up in winter coats, hats and gloves — watched as the Adams American Legion Post 160, as it has done for nearly nine decades, rededicated the Veterans War Memorial Tower atop the state's highest peak.
Legionnaires from Post 125 in North Adams and Post 152 in Williamstown joined their brethren from Adams for the 87th rededication.
Past commander of Post 160, Don Sommer, said it was good to be back at the tower, after last year's ceremony was relegated to the post home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Being at the tower brings back great memories of our legionnaires, our comrades who died for this country," Sommer said in an Eagle interview.
With a brisk wind blowing and temperatures in the upper 30s, the somber gathering stood before the monument in a brief ceremony that culminated with a 21-gun-style salute and the laying of a wreath inside the tower's rotunda.
Sommer says his legion's first pilgrimage to the tower was for its official dedication in June 1933.
Originally built to honor Massachusetts veterans killed during World War I, the tower has come to represent all veterans from the commonwealth who've died in combat.
The Adams American Legion being at the forefront of honoring and serving veterans dates back to Congress chartering the national organization in September 1919. The Adams post held its first meeting a year later.
Sommer noted in his address to the chilled gathering that 2021 is the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. That monument pays tribute to those soldiers, sailors and airmen who died and were never identified.
Sommer says legion posts have long honored those unidentified war dead or those missing in action.
"We have a table and empty chair on display with a candle and dinner setting waiting for the missing soldier to come back," he said.