ADAMS — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at a residence on East Hoosac Street.
The death appears to be an isolated incident, according to a news release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently working the scene at 1 E. Hoosac St.
"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy in the coming days to determine the manner and cause of the death and confirm the identity of the deceased," the DA's office said in the release.
The Adams Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that a large law enforcement presence will be in the area throughout the day.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area around East Hoosac Street "to allow the completion of the investigation." Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Adams police at 413-743-1212.
Adams police are being assisted in the investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office and North Adams Police Department.